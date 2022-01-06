WellPower Movement helping Nebraskans stay committed to New Year resolutions

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Sticking to New Year resolutions can be difficult and staying motivated is one of the biggest challenges. In order to provide accountability, the Nebraska Sports Council created the WellPower Movement.

The WellPower Movement is a free, web-based program that helps anyone set goals and track activity. It provides challenges and Nebraska themed incentives for individuals or a group.

Doctors say it can take as little as 18 days to form a new habit, and 66 days for a behavior to become automatic. Nebraska Sports Council Executive Director, Dave Mlnarik, said the WellPower Movement is a great way to hold yourself accountable heading into the New Year.

“If you log activity, you’re much more apt to stay with something,” Mlnarik said. “Our advice is to set goals, to log those goals and track your activity however you like to do it. You can do it on pencil on your calendar, whatever it takes. That way you keep score and the WellPower Movement is a great way to keep score.”

One of the unique aspects of the challenge is that anyone, anywhere can join the movement. Mlnarik said the Nebraska Sports Council encourages family challenges, and getting others involved in a healthier lifestyle.

Starting January 17, 2021 the WellPower Movement will begin their first challenge of the new year. It’s six weeks, and the goal is to log 100 miles of activity, an average of 2.5 miles a day. The beginning of the year challenge is a great way to jump-start your fitness resolution goals, but the ultimate goal is to sustain a healthier lifestyle.

“You got to put on your gym shoes and your gym shorts and get in the gym. It can be as simple as going for a walk, if you have to start with ten minutes start slow, but start keeping score and it becomes a habit if you just stick with it,” Mlnarik said.

