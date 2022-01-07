Brisk south wind keeps it chilly Friday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Temperatures will be a bit warmer on Friday, however, a brisk south wind will continue to make it feel chilly Friday afternoon. Saturday will be milder and then turning colder on Sunday.
Partly to mostly sunny skies on Friday with the high in the lower 20s. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Becoming mostly cloudy late tonight and not as cold. Lows in the upper teens with the south breeze continuing 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Saturday may start off cloudy with some fog possible in eastern Nebraska. Partly sunny skies in the afternoon with the high temperature reaching the mid 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with occasional gusts up to 25 mph.
A cold front will bring colder temperatures on Sunday across Nebraska. Highs in Lincoln Sunday afternoon will be in the lower 30s under mostly sunny skies. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph.
Seasonably chilly for Monday, mild temperatures return by mid week.
