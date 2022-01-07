Brisk south wind keeps it chilly Friday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Temperatures will be a bit warmer on Friday, however, a brisk south wind will continue to make it feel chilly Friday afternoon. Saturday will be milder and then turning colder on Sunday.

Partly to mostly sunny skies on Friday with the high in the lower 20s. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Temperatures will be a bit warmer today, but a south breeze will continue to make it feel cold through out the day. (1011 Weather)

Becoming mostly cloudy late tonight and not as cold. Lows in the upper teens with the south breeze continuing 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Seasonal low temperatures Friday night. (1011 Weather)

Saturday may start off cloudy with some fog possible in eastern Nebraska. Partly sunny skies in the afternoon with the high temperature reaching the mid 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with occasional gusts up to 25 mph.

Milder temperatures expected on Saturday. (1011 Weather)

A cold front will bring colder temperatures on Sunday across Nebraska. Highs in Lincoln Sunday afternoon will be in the lower 30s under mostly sunny skies. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

Colder temperatures expected on Sunday, especially in eastern Nebraska. (1011 Weather)

Seasonably chilly for Monday, mild temperatures return by mid week.

Milder temperatures expected next week. (1011 Weather)

