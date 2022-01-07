Advertisement

Fairbury man sentenced for toddler’s death

Jake Gonzalez
Jake Gonzalez(News Channel Nebraska)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 12:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FAIRBURY, Neb. (KOLN) - Jake Gonzalez was sentenced Thursday in Jefferson County District Court after being found guilty of child abuse resulting in a death and terrorist threats.

The victim was a two-year-old child from Fairbury. Judge Vicky Johnson sentenced 19-year-old Gonzalez to 70 to 80 years in prison for count one, child abuse resulting in death, and 3 to 3 years in prison for count two, terroristic threats. In a companion case, Gonzalez was also sentenced to 20 to 20 years in prison for attempted assault in the first degree. All sentenced were ordered to run concurrently.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and the Nebraska State Patrol assisted in the investigation. The Attorney General’s Office prosecuted the case.

In October 2021, a Jefferson County jury said Jake Gonzalez intentionally inflicted the injuries that killed Hollen Siedschlag.

The case centered around the events of February 26. Gonzalez was living with his girlfriend, Baily Siedschlag, and her two children in a Fairbury apartment.

Deputies found Hollen laying face down in a closet with severe injuries. He was transported by ambulance to the local hospital and flown by medical helicopter to Omaha Children’s Hospital. He died in the early morning hours of Feb. 27.

Gonzalez fled the scene and was later arrested.

