Former Hastings insurance agent sentenced for mail fraud

LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) -A former Hastings insurance agent was sentenced for mail fraud on Friday.

United States Attorney Jan Sharp, said that 47-year-old Codie D. Malesker of Hastings was sentenced in Lincoln to five years’ probation for mail fraud. As part of his probation, Malesker will have to serve 15 weekends in jail, and he was ordered to pay $63,443.77 in restitution.

Malesker was an insurance agent with Midwest Regional Agency since July 15, 2013 and he operated Malesker Agency, LLC in Hastings. Malesker also served as a pastor and board member at Faith Community Tabernacle in Hastings. Malesker was also a partner in a construction company, Shaun Peck Family Construction, LLC.

Malesker’s responsibilities with Shaun Peck Family Construction, LLC were to manage the financial management of the company. As a result of this position, Malesker had access to the bank account of the construction company, retained possession of the checks and debit cards for the company, as well as having access to an Intuit account to generate estimates with the company letterhead.

Over a roughly four-year period, Malesker issued policies to himself, his insurance agency, and Faith Community Tabernacle and then made fraudulent claims against those policies and would divert those proceeds to accounts controlled by himself.

As a result of this scheme to defraud, Malesker caused an actual loss of $76,296.48. In one such instance, Malesker filed a theft loss claim against his Continental Western Insurance Group policy reporting $13,388 in premium cash and $18,723.11 in personal property as being stolen from the Malesker Agency Office. In support of this claim, Malesker submitted fraudulent receipts and bank records. As a result of this fraudulent claim, Continental Western Insurance Group mailed two claims checks totaling $31,648.77 from Des Moines, Iowa to Malesker in Hastings.

This case was investigated by the Nebraska Department of Insurance and the United States Postal Inspection Service.

Copyright 2022 KSNB. All rights reserved.