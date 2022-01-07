Gateway Mall COVID-19 testing site closes early due to extremely cold weather

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nomi Health’s COVID-19 testing site at Gateway Mall closed Friday afternoon due to the extremely cold weather.

A Nomi Health Spokesperson said this decision was made for the safety and well-being of staff. In addition, low temperatures have caused issues with generators at other Nebraska testing sites.

The Gateway Mall testing site is expected to reopen Saturday.

Additional testing sites can be found at:

Bryan Health: Testing is available for those who have symptoms at the three Bryan Urgent Care locations, 7501 S. 27th St.; 5901 N. 27th St. (temporarily closed); and 4333 S. 86th St. Appointments are not required.

CHI Health: Walk-in testing is available at three priority care locations: Antelope Creek, 2510 S. 40th St., Suite 100; Southwest, 1240 Aries Drive; and Stevens Creek, 1601 N. 86th St. For drive up testing, virtual quick care is available 24/7 at Walk-in testing is available at three priority care locations: Antelope Creek, 2510 S. 40th St., Suite 100; Southwest, 1240 Aries Drive; and Stevens Creek, 1601 N. 86th St. For drive up testing, virtual quick care is available 24/7 at CHIHealth.com to chat with a provider and schedule a testing appointment.

Local pharmacies: Local pharmacies including CVS, HyVee and Walgreens, health care provider offices and urgent care clinics also offer testing. Those uninsured or underinsured can call the LLCHD COVID-19 hotline at 402-441-8006 to be connected to testing resources.

The process begins with a free online risk assessment available at BryanHealth.com and CHIHealth.com.

