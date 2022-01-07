Happening this weekend in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Here are your Friday Fast Facts from the Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau.

SCB Winter Jam

There is going to be a lot of basketball happening in these two facilities and you don’t want to miss it. The SCB Winter Jam is for 2nd -8th grade boys and 4th-8th grade girls. Come show your support to these young athletes during this tournament.

Friday to Sunday at various times; Adults: $8, Youth: $4

More info: HERE

Cabin Fever Antique Show

Whether you are a seasoned collector or just beginning your new adventure, this antique show has something for everyone! You will experience a wide variety of merchandise from dealers representing 11 states, and find an array of items ranging from Colonial, Victorian, Art Deco, Art Nouveau and Mid Century Modern. You can shop textiles, primitives, furniture, art glass, lamps, country store, advertising, jewelry, coin-ops, holiday, toys, pottery and much more.

Friday 2-8 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; $8 for both days, Free for 15 and younger

More info: HERE

Blazin’ Pianos Dueling Piano Show

Brewsky’s brings new players in every week from across the nation, so the show is never the same twice. Blazin’ Pianos is a fast-paced, high-energy improv show featuring some of the best dueling pianists in the big ‘ole USA. The players take your requests and then make them outrageously fun and interactive.

Friday and Saturday 8 p.m.; $5 cover charge

More info: HERE

Eric Church

Making the most of the long-awaited opportunity to “gather again,” for the first time in his career Church will adopt an in-the-round setup, with the stage at the center of the arena floor in order to accommodate as many fans as possible.

Friday 8 p.m.; Tickets start at $46

More info: HERE

Try Archery

Want to see what archery is all about? Never held a bow before? Not sure where to begin? Try Archery is your place to start! This easy-going program covers basic range rules and procedures, along with starter techniques. Participants get to fling arrows on their very first visit!

Saturday 1-2 p.m.; $10 per person

More info: HERE

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.