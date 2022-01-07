HS Basketball Scores - Friday, Jan. 7

Here are the scores from Friday’s high school basketball games across Nebraska (Jan. 7)

BOYS BASKETBALL SCORES:

Scheduled Games: (not yet scored)

@ Adams Central: Elkhorn North VS Adams Central

@ Alliance: Oelrichs, SD VS Alliance

@ Amherst: Overton VS Amherst

@ Arapahoe: Medicine Valley VS Arapahoe

@ Arcadia/Loup City: Central City VS Arcadia/Loup City

@ Axtell: Sumner-Eddyville-Miller VS Axtell

@ BDS : Giltner VS BDS

@ Bellevue East: Papillion-LaVista VS Bellevue East

@ Bennington: Platteview VS Bennington

@ Boys Town: Bishop Neumann VS Boys Town

@ Brady: Mullen VS Brady

@ CWC: Spalding Academy VS CWC

@ Cedar Bluffs: Lewiston VS Cedar Bluffs

@ Chadron: Belle Fourche, SD VS Chadron

@ Cody-Kilgore: North Central VS Cody-Kilgore

@ Columbus Lakeview: Northwest VS Columbus Lakeview

@ Columbus: Fremont VS Columbus

@ Cornerstone Christian: Whiting, IA VS Cornerstone Christian

@ Cozad: Ogallala VS Cozad

@ Creek Valley: Sandhills Valley VS Creek Valley

@ Creighton Preparatory School: Omaha South VS Creighton Preparatory School

@ Creighton: Randolph VS Creighton

@ Diller-Odell: Falls City Sacred Heart VS Diller-Odell

@ Elkhorn South: Millard West VS Elkhorn South

@ Elkhorn: Plattsmouth VS Elkhorn

@ Elm Creek: Loomis VS Elm Creek

@ Exeter-Milligan: Shelby-Rising City VS Exeter-Milligan

@ Falls City: Lourdes Central Catholic VS Falls City

@ Gibbon: Ord VS Gibbon

@ Gothenburg: McCook VS Gothenburg

@ Grand Island Central Catholic: Kearney Catholic VS Grand Island Central Catholic

@ Grand Island: Lincoln High VS Grand Island

@ Gretna: Bellevue West VS Gretna

@ Hartington-Newcastle: Winside VS Hartington-Newcastle

@ Heartland: Fullerton VS Heartland

@ Hershey: Maxwell VS Hershey

@ Hitchcock County: Wauneta-Palisade VS Hitchcock County

@ Holdrege: Broken Bow VS Holdrege

@ Homer: Archbishop Bergan VS Homer

@ Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer: Sterling VS Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer

@ Humphrey St. Francis: Howells-Dodge VS Humphrey St. Francis

@ Hyannis: South Platte VS Hyannis

@ Kearney: Lincoln Southeast VS Kearney

@ Kimball: Banner County VS Kimball

@ Lincoln Lutheran: Omaha Concordia VS Lincoln Lutheran

@ Lincoln Northeast: Lincoln East VS Lincoln Northeast

@ Lincoln Southwest: Lincoln Pius X VS Lincoln Southwest

@ Lingle-Ft. Laramie, WY: Crawford VS Lingle-Ft. Laramie, WY

@ Milford: Malcolm VS Milford

@ Millard North: CB Abraham Lincoln, IA VS Millard North

@ Millard South: Omaha Benson VS Millard South

@ Minatare: Hemingford VS Minatare

@ Minden: Ainsworth VS Minden

@ Mitchell: Scottsbluff VS Mitchell

@ Nebraska Christian: Central Valley VS Nebraska Christian

@ North Platte St. Patrick’s: Perkins County VS North Platte St. Patrick’s

@ O’Neill: Boone Central VS O’Neill

@ Oakland-Craig: Stanton VS Oakland-Craig

@ Omaha Bryan: Omaha Westside VS Omaha Bryan

@ Omaha Central: Omaha Burke VS Omaha Central

@ Omaha North: Norfolk VS Omaha North

@ Omaha Roncalli Catholic: Omaha Skutt Catholic VS Omaha Roncalli Catholic

@ Osceola: Nebraska Lutheran VS Osceola

@ Paxton: Maywood-Hayes Center VS Paxton

@ Plainview: Neligh-Oakdale VS Plainview

@ Pleasanton: Palmer VS Pleasanton

@ Potter-Dix: Bayard VS Potter-Dix

@ Ralston: Omaha Gross Catholic VS Ralston

@ Ravenna: Wood River VS Ravenna

@ Raymond Central: Arlington VS Raymond Central

@ Red Cloud: Harvard VS Red Cloud

@ Sandhills/Thedford: Sutherland VS Sandhills/Thedford

@ Schuyler: Aurora VS Schuyler

@ Seward: Beatrice VS Seward

@ Shelton: Deshler VS Shelton

@ Sidney: Gering VS Sidney

@ Silver Lake: Blue Hill VS Silver Lake

@ Southern Valley: Bertrand VS Southern Valley

@ Southwest: Cambridge VS Southwest

@ St. Edward: Santee VS St. Edward

@ St. Paul: Sandy Creek VS St. Paul

@ Sutton: Centennial VS Sutton

@ Syracuse: Louisville VS Syracuse

@ Twin Loup: Ansley-Litchfield VS Twin Loup

@ Twin River: David City VS Twin River

@ Wakefield: Walthill VS Wakefield

@ Wallace: Arthur County VS Wallace

@ West Holt: Summerland VS West Holt

@ Wilcox-Hildreth: Kenesaw VS Wilcox-Hildreth

@ Winnebago: Laurel-Concord-Coleridge VS Winnebago

@ Yutan: Mead VS Yutan

GIRLS BASKETBALL SCORES:

Scheduled Games: (not yet scored)

@ Amherst: Overton VS Amherst

@ Arapahoe: Medicine Valley VS Arapahoe

@ Arcadia/Loup City: Central City VS Arcadia/Loup City

@ Axtell: Sumner-Eddyville-Miller VS Axtell

@ BDS : Giltner VS BDS

@ Battle Creek: Norfolk Catholic VS Battle Creek

@ Bellevue East: Papillion-LaVista VS Bellevue East

@ Bennington: Platteview VS Bennington

@ Brady: Mullen VS Brady

@ Cedar Bluffs: Lewiston VS Cedar Bluffs

@ Chadron: Belle Fourche, SD VS Chadron

@ Cody-Kilgore: North Central VS Cody-Kilgore

@ Columbus Lakeview: Northwest VS Columbus Lakeview

@ Columbus: Fremont VS Columbus

@ Cornerstone Christian: Whiting, IA VS Cornerstone Christian

@ Cozad: Ogallala VS Cozad

@ Creek Valley: Sandhills Valley VS Creek Valley

@ Creighton: Randolph VS Creighton

@ Diller-Odell: Falls City Sacred Heart VS Diller-Odell

@ East Butler: Clarkson/Leigh VS East Butler

@ Elkhorn North: Omaha Skutt Catholic VS Elkhorn North

@ Elkhorn South: Millard West VS Elkhorn South

@ Elkhorn: Plattsmouth VS Elkhorn

@ Elm Creek: Loomis VS Elm Creek

@ Exeter-Milligan: Shelby-Rising City VS Exeter-Milligan

@ Falls City: Lourdes Central Catholic VS Falls City

@ Gibbon: Ord VS Gibbon

@ Gothenburg: McCook VS Gothenburg

@ Grand Island Central Catholic: Kearney Catholic VS Grand Island Central Catholic

@ Gretna: Bellevue West VS Gretna

@ Hartington-Newcastle: Winside VS Hartington-Newcastle

@ Hay Springs: Alliance VS Hay Springs

@ Heartland: Fullerton VS Heartland

@ Hershey: Maxwell VS Hershey

@ Hitchcock County: Wauneta-Palisade VS Hitchcock County

@ Holdrege: Broken Bow VS Holdrege

@ Homer: Archbishop Bergan VS Homer

@ Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer: Sterling VS Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer

@ Humphrey St. Francis: Howells-Dodge VS Humphrey St. Francis

@ Hyannis: South Platte VS Hyannis

@ Kimball: Banner County VS Kimball

@ Lincoln East: Lincoln Northeast VS Lincoln East

@ Lincoln High: Grand Island VS Lincoln High

@ Lincoln Lutheran: Omaha Concordia VS Lincoln Lutheran

@ Lincoln Southeast: Kearney VS Lincoln Southeast

@ Lincoln Southwest: Lincoln Pius X VS Lincoln Southwest

@ Lingle Ft. Laramie, WY: Crawford VS Lingle Ft. Laramie, WY

@ Milford: Malcolm VS Milford

@ Millard South: Omaha Benson VS Millard South

@ Minatare: Hemingford VS Minatare

@ Minden: Ainsworth VS Minden

@ Mitchell: Scottsbluff VS Mitchell

@ Morrill: Guernsey-Sunrise, WY VS Morrill

@ Nebraska Christian: Central Valley VS Nebraska Christian

@ Nebraska City: CB Thomas Jefferson, IA VS Nebraska City

@ North Bend Central: Pender VS North Bend Central

@ North Platte St. Patrick’s: Perkins County VS North Platte St. Patrick’s

@ O’Neill: Boone Central VS O’Neill

@ Oakland-Craig: Stanton VS Oakland-Craig

@ Omaha Bryan: Omaha Westside VS Omaha Bryan

@ Omaha Central: Omaha Burke VS Omaha Central

@ Omaha North: Norfolk VS Omaha North

@ Osceola: Nebraska Lutheran VS Osceola

@ Paxton: Maywood-Hayes Center VS Paxton

@ Pierce: Wayne VS Pierce

@ Plainview: Neligh-Oakdale VS Plainview

@ Pleasanton: Palmer VS Pleasanton

@ Potter-Dix: Bayard VS Potter-Dix

@ Ralston: Omaha Gross Catholic VS Ralston

@ Ravenna: Wood River VS Ravenna

@ Raymond Central: Arlington VS Raymond Central

@ Red Cloud: Harvard VS Red Cloud

@ Sandhills/Thedford: Sutherland VS Sandhills/Thedford

@ Schuyler: Aurora VS Schuyler

@ Seward: Beatrice VS Seward

@ Shelton: Deshler VS Shelton

@ Sidney: Gering VS Sidney

@ Silver Lake: Blue Hill VS Silver Lake

@ South Sioux City: Omaha Mercy VS South Sioux City

@ Southern Valley: Bertrand VS Southern Valley

@ Southwest: Cambridge VS Southwest

@ St. Edward: Santee VS St. Edward

@ St. Mary’s: Elgin Public/Pope John VS St. Mary’s

@ St. Paul: Sandy Creek VS St. Paul

@ Sutton: Centennial VS Sutton

@ Syracuse: Louisville VS Syracuse

@ Thayer Central: Superior VS Thayer Central

@ Twin Loup: Ansley-Litchfield VS Twin Loup

@ Twin River: David City VS Twin River

@ Valentine: Gordon-Rushville VS Valentine

@ Wakefield: Walthill VS Wakefield

@ Wallace: Arthur County VS Wallace

@ Weeping Water: Conestoga VS Weeping Water

@ West Holt: Summerland VS West Holt

@ Wilcox-Hildreth: Kenesaw VS Wilcox-Hildreth

@ Winnebago: Laurel-Concord-Coleridge VS Winnebago

@ Yutan: Mead VS Yutan

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.