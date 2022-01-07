HS Basketball Scores - Friday, Jan. 7
Here are the scores from Friday’s high school basketball games across Nebraska (Jan. 7)
BOYS BASKETBALL SCORES:
Scheduled Games: (not yet scored)
@ Adams Central: Elkhorn North VS Adams Central
@ Alliance: Oelrichs, SD VS Alliance
@ Amherst: Overton VS Amherst
@ Arapahoe: Medicine Valley VS Arapahoe
@ Arcadia/Loup City: Central City VS Arcadia/Loup City
@ Axtell: Sumner-Eddyville-Miller VS Axtell
@ BDS : Giltner VS BDS
@ Bellevue East: Papillion-LaVista VS Bellevue East
@ Bennington: Platteview VS Bennington
@ Boys Town: Bishop Neumann VS Boys Town
@ Brady: Mullen VS Brady
@ CWC: Spalding Academy VS CWC
@ Cedar Bluffs: Lewiston VS Cedar Bluffs
@ Chadron: Belle Fourche, SD VS Chadron
@ Cody-Kilgore: North Central VS Cody-Kilgore
@ Columbus Lakeview: Northwest VS Columbus Lakeview
@ Columbus: Fremont VS Columbus
@ Cornerstone Christian: Whiting, IA VS Cornerstone Christian
@ Cozad: Ogallala VS Cozad
@ Creek Valley: Sandhills Valley VS Creek Valley
@ Creighton Preparatory School: Omaha South VS Creighton Preparatory School
@ Creighton: Randolph VS Creighton
@ Diller-Odell: Falls City Sacred Heart VS Diller-Odell
@ Elkhorn South: Millard West VS Elkhorn South
@ Elkhorn: Plattsmouth VS Elkhorn
@ Elm Creek: Loomis VS Elm Creek
@ Exeter-Milligan: Shelby-Rising City VS Exeter-Milligan
@ Falls City: Lourdes Central Catholic VS Falls City
@ Gibbon: Ord VS Gibbon
@ Gothenburg: McCook VS Gothenburg
@ Grand Island Central Catholic: Kearney Catholic VS Grand Island Central Catholic
@ Grand Island: Lincoln High VS Grand Island
@ Gretna: Bellevue West VS Gretna
@ Hartington-Newcastle: Winside VS Hartington-Newcastle
@ Heartland: Fullerton VS Heartland
@ Hershey: Maxwell VS Hershey
@ Hitchcock County: Wauneta-Palisade VS Hitchcock County
@ Holdrege: Broken Bow VS Holdrege
@ Homer: Archbishop Bergan VS Homer
@ Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer: Sterling VS Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer
@ Humphrey St. Francis: Howells-Dodge VS Humphrey St. Francis
@ Hyannis: South Platte VS Hyannis
@ Kearney: Lincoln Southeast VS Kearney
@ Kimball: Banner County VS Kimball
@ Lincoln Lutheran: Omaha Concordia VS Lincoln Lutheran
@ Lincoln Northeast: Lincoln East VS Lincoln Northeast
@ Lincoln Southwest: Lincoln Pius X VS Lincoln Southwest
@ Lingle-Ft. Laramie, WY: Crawford VS Lingle-Ft. Laramie, WY
@ Milford: Malcolm VS Milford
@ Millard North: CB Abraham Lincoln, IA VS Millard North
@ Millard South: Omaha Benson VS Millard South
@ Minatare: Hemingford VS Minatare
@ Minden: Ainsworth VS Minden
@ Mitchell: Scottsbluff VS Mitchell
@ Nebraska Christian: Central Valley VS Nebraska Christian
@ North Platte St. Patrick’s: Perkins County VS North Platte St. Patrick’s
@ O’Neill: Boone Central VS O’Neill
@ Oakland-Craig: Stanton VS Oakland-Craig
@ Omaha Bryan: Omaha Westside VS Omaha Bryan
@ Omaha Central: Omaha Burke VS Omaha Central
@ Omaha North: Norfolk VS Omaha North
@ Omaha Roncalli Catholic: Omaha Skutt Catholic VS Omaha Roncalli Catholic
@ Osceola: Nebraska Lutheran VS Osceola
@ Paxton: Maywood-Hayes Center VS Paxton
@ Plainview: Neligh-Oakdale VS Plainview
@ Pleasanton: Palmer VS Pleasanton
@ Potter-Dix: Bayard VS Potter-Dix
@ Ralston: Omaha Gross Catholic VS Ralston
@ Ravenna: Wood River VS Ravenna
@ Raymond Central: Arlington VS Raymond Central
@ Red Cloud: Harvard VS Red Cloud
@ Sandhills/Thedford: Sutherland VS Sandhills/Thedford
@ Schuyler: Aurora VS Schuyler
@ Seward: Beatrice VS Seward
@ Shelton: Deshler VS Shelton
@ Sidney: Gering VS Sidney
@ Silver Lake: Blue Hill VS Silver Lake
@ Southern Valley: Bertrand VS Southern Valley
@ Southwest: Cambridge VS Southwest
@ St. Edward: Santee VS St. Edward
@ St. Paul: Sandy Creek VS St. Paul
@ Sutton: Centennial VS Sutton
@ Syracuse: Louisville VS Syracuse
@ Twin Loup: Ansley-Litchfield VS Twin Loup
@ Twin River: David City VS Twin River
@ Wakefield: Walthill VS Wakefield
@ Wallace: Arthur County VS Wallace
@ West Holt: Summerland VS West Holt
@ Wilcox-Hildreth: Kenesaw VS Wilcox-Hildreth
@ Winnebago: Laurel-Concord-Coleridge VS Winnebago
@ Yutan: Mead VS Yutan
GIRLS BASKETBALL SCORES:
Scheduled Games: (not yet scored)
@ Amherst: Overton VS Amherst
@ Arapahoe: Medicine Valley VS Arapahoe
@ Arcadia/Loup City: Central City VS Arcadia/Loup City
@ Axtell: Sumner-Eddyville-Miller VS Axtell
@ BDS : Giltner VS BDS
@ Battle Creek: Norfolk Catholic VS Battle Creek
@ Bellevue East: Papillion-LaVista VS Bellevue East
@ Bennington: Platteview VS Bennington
@ Brady: Mullen VS Brady
@ Cedar Bluffs: Lewiston VS Cedar Bluffs
@ Chadron: Belle Fourche, SD VS Chadron
@ Cody-Kilgore: North Central VS Cody-Kilgore
@ Columbus Lakeview: Northwest VS Columbus Lakeview
@ Columbus: Fremont VS Columbus
@ Cornerstone Christian: Whiting, IA VS Cornerstone Christian
@ Cozad: Ogallala VS Cozad
@ Creek Valley: Sandhills Valley VS Creek Valley
@ Creighton: Randolph VS Creighton
@ Diller-Odell: Falls City Sacred Heart VS Diller-Odell
@ East Butler: Clarkson/Leigh VS East Butler
@ Elkhorn North: Omaha Skutt Catholic VS Elkhorn North
@ Elkhorn South: Millard West VS Elkhorn South
@ Elkhorn: Plattsmouth VS Elkhorn
@ Elm Creek: Loomis VS Elm Creek
@ Exeter-Milligan: Shelby-Rising City VS Exeter-Milligan
@ Falls City: Lourdes Central Catholic VS Falls City
@ Gibbon: Ord VS Gibbon
@ Gothenburg: McCook VS Gothenburg
@ Grand Island Central Catholic: Kearney Catholic VS Grand Island Central Catholic
@ Gretna: Bellevue West VS Gretna
@ Hartington-Newcastle: Winside VS Hartington-Newcastle
@ Hay Springs: Alliance VS Hay Springs
@ Heartland: Fullerton VS Heartland
@ Hershey: Maxwell VS Hershey
@ Hitchcock County: Wauneta-Palisade VS Hitchcock County
@ Holdrege: Broken Bow VS Holdrege
@ Homer: Archbishop Bergan VS Homer
@ Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer: Sterling VS Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer
@ Humphrey St. Francis: Howells-Dodge VS Humphrey St. Francis
@ Hyannis: South Platte VS Hyannis
@ Kimball: Banner County VS Kimball
@ Lincoln East: Lincoln Northeast VS Lincoln East
@ Lincoln High: Grand Island VS Lincoln High
@ Lincoln Lutheran: Omaha Concordia VS Lincoln Lutheran
@ Lincoln Southeast: Kearney VS Lincoln Southeast
@ Lincoln Southwest: Lincoln Pius X VS Lincoln Southwest
@ Lingle Ft. Laramie, WY: Crawford VS Lingle Ft. Laramie, WY
@ Milford: Malcolm VS Milford
@ Millard South: Omaha Benson VS Millard South
@ Minatare: Hemingford VS Minatare
@ Minden: Ainsworth VS Minden
@ Mitchell: Scottsbluff VS Mitchell
@ Morrill: Guernsey-Sunrise, WY VS Morrill
@ Nebraska Christian: Central Valley VS Nebraska Christian
@ Nebraska City: CB Thomas Jefferson, IA VS Nebraska City
@ North Bend Central: Pender VS North Bend Central
@ North Platte St. Patrick’s: Perkins County VS North Platte St. Patrick’s
@ O’Neill: Boone Central VS O’Neill
@ Oakland-Craig: Stanton VS Oakland-Craig
@ Omaha Bryan: Omaha Westside VS Omaha Bryan
@ Omaha Central: Omaha Burke VS Omaha Central
@ Omaha North: Norfolk VS Omaha North
@ Osceola: Nebraska Lutheran VS Osceola
@ Paxton: Maywood-Hayes Center VS Paxton
@ Pierce: Wayne VS Pierce
@ Plainview: Neligh-Oakdale VS Plainview
@ Pleasanton: Palmer VS Pleasanton
@ Potter-Dix: Bayard VS Potter-Dix
@ Ralston: Omaha Gross Catholic VS Ralston
@ Ravenna: Wood River VS Ravenna
@ Raymond Central: Arlington VS Raymond Central
@ Red Cloud: Harvard VS Red Cloud
@ Sandhills/Thedford: Sutherland VS Sandhills/Thedford
@ Schuyler: Aurora VS Schuyler
@ Seward: Beatrice VS Seward
@ Shelton: Deshler VS Shelton
@ Sidney: Gering VS Sidney
@ Silver Lake: Blue Hill VS Silver Lake
@ South Sioux City: Omaha Mercy VS South Sioux City
@ Southern Valley: Bertrand VS Southern Valley
@ Southwest: Cambridge VS Southwest
@ St. Edward: Santee VS St. Edward
@ St. Mary’s: Elgin Public/Pope John VS St. Mary’s
@ St. Paul: Sandy Creek VS St. Paul
@ Sutton: Centennial VS Sutton
@ Syracuse: Louisville VS Syracuse
@ Thayer Central: Superior VS Thayer Central
@ Twin Loup: Ansley-Litchfield VS Twin Loup
@ Twin River: David City VS Twin River
@ Valentine: Gordon-Rushville VS Valentine
@ Wakefield: Walthill VS Wakefield
@ Wallace: Arthur County VS Wallace
@ Weeping Water: Conestoga VS Weeping Water
@ West Holt: Summerland VS West Holt
@ Wilcox-Hildreth: Kenesaw VS Wilcox-Hildreth
@ Winnebago: Laurel-Concord-Coleridge VS Winnebago
@ Yutan: Mead VS Yutan
Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.