HS Basketball Scores - Thurs, Jan. 6

Here are the scores from Thursday’s high school basketball games across Nebraska (Jan. 6)

BOYS BASKETBALL

Alma 58, Franklin 38

Amherst 66, Ansley-Litchfield 51

Auburn 44, East Mills, Iowa 27

Battle Creek 68, Crofton 39

Beatrice 44, York 42

Burwell 63, Central Valley 28

Central City 70, Fillmore Central 53

College View Academy 47, East Butler 31

Cross County 45, Sutton 33

Doniphan-Trumbull 58, Ravenna 30

Douglas County West 70, Columbus Lakeview 57

Elkhorn Valley 55, Randolph 34

Elmwood-Murdock 49, Weeping Water 43

Fort Calhoun 65, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 41

Guardian Angels 63, Pender 53

Hastings St. Cecilia 54, Sandy Creek 40

Hi-Line 56, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 48

High Plains Community 52, Hampton 43

Johnson County Central 37, Wilber-Clatonia 34

Johnson-Brock 60, Pawnee City 19

Lawton-Bronson, Iowa 59, Ponca 51

Lincoln Christian 52, Crete 42

Malcolm 71, Palmyra 62

Omaha Christian Academy 66, Heartland Christian, Iowa 46

Parkview Christian 39, Omaha Nation 25

Sterling 53, Dorchester 15

Stuart 50, Boyd County 42

Summerland 47, North Central 42

Tri County 43, Fairbury 36

Wakefield 65, Woodbury Central, Moville, Iowa 44

Waverly 65, Norris 44

Wood River 57, Arcadia-Loup City 42

Wynot 66, Tri County Northeast 43

Yutan 63, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 34

Wausa Post Holiday Tournament

Niobrara/Verdigre 58, Osmond 55

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Alliance 55, Sioux County 51

Alma 47, Franklin 38

Amherst 52, Ansley-Litchfield 27

Burwell 35, Central Valley 31

CWC 54, Elba 35

Columbus Lakeview 45, Douglas County West 20

Crawford 52, Edgemont, S.D. 39

Crete 27, Lincoln Christian 25

Crofton 60, Battle Creek 36

East Butler 41, College View Academy 36

Elkhorn Valley 54, Randolph 14

Elmwood-Murdock 55, Weeping Water 20

Fairbury 55, Tri County 13

Fillmore Central 49, Central City 16

Fort Calhoun 54, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 45

Fullerton 35, Nebraska Christian 34

Guardian Angels 49, Bishop Neumann 35

Hartington Cedar Catholic 38, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 28

Hastings 52, Omaha Duchesne Academy 49, OT

Hastings St. Cecilia 57, Sandy Creek 22

Hemingford 57, Garden County 21

High Plains Community 40, Hampton 35

Johnson County Central 40, Wilber-Clatonia 39, OT

Johnson-Brock 64, Pawnee City 19

Lawrence-Nelson 44, Giltner 28

Malcolm 56, Palmyra 15

Millard North 63, Omaha Northwest 31

Norris 53, Waverly 47

North Central 47, Summerland 25

Omaha Gross Catholic 43, Nebraska City 21

Omaha Marian 67, Omaha South 26

Omaha Skutt Catholic 64, Omaha Roncalli 38

Parkview Christian 61, Omaha Nation 19

Pierce 64, Aquinas 23

Ravenna 48, Doniphan-Trumbull 27

Schuyler 42, Boys Town 20

South Loup 47, Sandhills/Thedford 33

Southern 50, Friend 17

Sterling 61, Dorchester 31

Stuart 53, Boyd County 22

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 59, Hi-Line 30

Sutton 38, Cross County 25

Wakefield 51, Woodbury Central, Moville, Iowa 40

Wisner-Pilger 59, Madison 14

Wood River 52, Arcadia-Loup City 32

Wynot 67, Tri County Northeast 40

Yutan 59, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 22

Niobrara/Verdigre 61, Osmond 40

