HS Basketball Scores - Thurs, Jan. 6
Here are the scores from Thursday’s high school basketball games across Nebraska (Jan. 6)
BOYS BASKETBALL
Alma 58, Franklin 38
Amherst 66, Ansley-Litchfield 51
Auburn 44, East Mills, Iowa 27
Battle Creek 68, Crofton 39
Beatrice 44, York 42
Burwell 63, Central Valley 28
Central City 70, Fillmore Central 53
College View Academy 47, East Butler 31
Cross County 45, Sutton 33
Doniphan-Trumbull 58, Ravenna 30
Douglas County West 70, Columbus Lakeview 57
Elkhorn Valley 55, Randolph 34
Elmwood-Murdock 49, Weeping Water 43
Fort Calhoun 65, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 41
Guardian Angels 63, Pender 53
Hastings St. Cecilia 54, Sandy Creek 40
Hi-Line 56, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 48
High Plains Community 52, Hampton 43
Johnson County Central 37, Wilber-Clatonia 34
Johnson-Brock 60, Pawnee City 19
Lawton-Bronson, Iowa 59, Ponca 51
Lincoln Christian 52, Crete 42
Malcolm 71, Palmyra 62
Omaha Christian Academy 66, Heartland Christian, Iowa 46
Parkview Christian 39, Omaha Nation 25
Sterling 53, Dorchester 15
Stuart 50, Boyd County 42
Summerland 47, North Central 42
Tri County 43, Fairbury 36
Wakefield 65, Woodbury Central, Moville, Iowa 44
Waverly 65, Norris 44
Wood River 57, Arcadia-Loup City 42
Wynot 66, Tri County Northeast 43
Yutan 63, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 34
Wausa Post Holiday Tournament
Niobrara/Verdigre 58, Osmond 55
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Alliance 55, Sioux County 51
Alma 47, Franklin 38
Amherst 52, Ansley-Litchfield 27
Burwell 35, Central Valley 31
CWC 54, Elba 35
Columbus Lakeview 45, Douglas County West 20
Crawford 52, Edgemont, S.D. 39
Crete 27, Lincoln Christian 25
Crofton 60, Battle Creek 36
East Butler 41, College View Academy 36
Elkhorn Valley 54, Randolph 14
Elmwood-Murdock 55, Weeping Water 20
Fairbury 55, Tri County 13
Fillmore Central 49, Central City 16
Fort Calhoun 54, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 45
Fullerton 35, Nebraska Christian 34
Guardian Angels 49, Bishop Neumann 35
Hartington Cedar Catholic 38, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 28
Hastings 52, Omaha Duchesne Academy 49, OT
Hastings St. Cecilia 57, Sandy Creek 22
Hemingford 57, Garden County 21
High Plains Community 40, Hampton 35
Johnson County Central 40, Wilber-Clatonia 39, OT
Johnson-Brock 64, Pawnee City 19
Lawrence-Nelson 44, Giltner 28
Malcolm 56, Palmyra 15
Millard North 63, Omaha Northwest 31
Norris 53, Waverly 47
North Central 47, Summerland 25
Omaha Gross Catholic 43, Nebraska City 21
Omaha Marian 67, Omaha South 26
Omaha Skutt Catholic 64, Omaha Roncalli 38
Parkview Christian 61, Omaha Nation 19
Pierce 64, Aquinas 23
Ravenna 48, Doniphan-Trumbull 27
Schuyler 42, Boys Town 20
South Loup 47, Sandhills/Thedford 33
Southern 50, Friend 17
Sterling 61, Dorchester 31
Stuart 53, Boyd County 22
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 59, Hi-Line 30
Sutton 38, Cross County 25
Wakefield 51, Woodbury Central, Moville, Iowa 40
Wisner-Pilger 59, Madison 14
Wood River 52, Arcadia-Loup City 32
Wynot 67, Tri County Northeast 40
Yutan 59, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 22
Niobrara/Verdigre 61, Osmond 40
