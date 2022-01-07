Lincoln pediatrician gives insight on COVID and children

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - There was a rise in COVID cases after Thanksgiving and Christmas. Now, there could be another since kids are returning to school from winter break.

The flu, COVID, and the common cold have a lot of overlapping symptoms. The pediatrician 10/11 NOW spoke with said it’s important to have your kids tested if they’re showing symptoms. That way you can take the appropriate measures to stop the spread.

Dr. Phil Boucher of Frontier Pediatric Care has had a busy week at his practice. Not because they opened their doors for the very first time on Monday, but because of the patients they’re seeing.

“(We’re seeing) runny noses, coughs, fevers all the typical winter ailments,” said Dr. Phil Boucher. “There’s a lot of concern for coronavirus and there’s a lot of exposures, so we’re getting lots of phone calls.”

He says the main questions from parents are “Does my child have COVID?” or “Are they spreading it to a loved one who’s higher risk?” The best way to confirm an illness is by testing, but since tests are hard to come by, the doctor encourages testing only if symptoms are present.

“I know a lot of people like to travel and visit family gatherings and when we have tests available that’s a great strategy,” said Dr. Boucher. “Right now, it’s hard to find available tests.”

This pediatrician isn’t expecting the recent business to slow down any time soon.

“We’re kind of preparing in the next 5-10 days to have a lot more cases or concerns with the number of cases in kids as kids have been back in school and had the chance to share germs and develop symptoms,” said Dr. Boucher.

The doctor knows there is COVID fatigue since it’s been around for two years, but he’s still hopeful.

“We’re in a surge that’s higher then it’s ever been before,” said Dr. Boucher. “I just want parents and families to know that everybody is looking out for them and wants their best interest.”

There is debate around which type of masks work best. The pediatrician said a cloth mask is better than no mask, but they aren’t as strong as surgical masks or N95 which aren’t as comfortable for kids. So, it’s totally fine for kids to wear cloth masks.

