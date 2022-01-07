LPS prepares for new school rosters

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - With two new schools opening for the 2022-2023 school year, Lincoln Public Schools updated their school attendance assignment areas.

LPS said areas bordering the new Robinson Elementary School and Lincoln Northwest High School will be affected the most, but students may still have options on where to receive their LPS education.

The boundary changes were released last month and the deadline for elementary school choices was January 5, although parents can still request a change in elementary school for their child.

“For a lot of years we have little if any change in boundaries and because of the news schools that will be going up next year it will impact more areas, more schools, more families so that’s why we’re trying to get this information out fairly widely,” said Russ Uhing, LPS Director of Student Services.

High school students in the new areas have the option to stay at their current high school or choose to attend a new school, as long as they fill out the high school choice form by the January 31 deadline.

Lincoln Northwest will be the newest option for 9-12 graders, and Northwest’s principal, Cedric Cooper, said it is a good option for any grade level.

“We think about traditions and being a new school is the perfect opportunity for an incoming junior or senior to be a part of something really special that will be around for a long time,” Cooper said.

Information for dates and times for high school information nights, as well as which schools serve different Lincoln areas, can be found on the LPS website.

