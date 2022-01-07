Advertisement

McGowens shows “pop” during freshman season

By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 11:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska head coach Fred Hoiberg says freshman guard Bryce McGowens has “pop.” The program’s first five-star signee currently averages a team-best 16 points per game.

“One of the things that makes Bryce special is getting downhill and getting to the rim,” Hoiberg said. The 6-foot-7 guard has scored in double figures in each of Nebraska’s last five games.

McGowens says he’s learning quickly during his first season of college basketball, and he’s enjoying his time with the Huskers despite Nebraska’s 6-9 record. McGowens is a potential NBA Draft pick with multiple projections featuring the South Carolina native.

