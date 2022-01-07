Advertisement

Meier, East top Kearney in hotly-contested dual

By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 10:50 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - 2nd-ranked Lincoln East beat Kearney in a highly-anticipated wrestling dual on Thursday night. Competing on the school’s auditorium stage, the two esteemed programs traded leads before the Spartans prevailed, 37-33.

Scottie Meier, Jr. sparked the Spartans with a first-period pin at 113 pounds. Reigning state champion Brandon Baustert also picked up a victory for Lincoln East, though the 126-pounder had to rally back from an early 5-0 deficit.

Kearney had a trio of wrestlers win by pin: Brandon Moore, Archer Heelan, and Cisco Rivas.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The LLCHD COVID-19 Risk Dial has increased from High to Severe Risk (Red).
City of Lincoln changes some services due to red risk dial position
COVID test
Lancaster County reports record COVID case numbers, 4 deaths Wednesday
Officials say the Cochise County Attorney’s Office has indicted 34-year-old Melissa Green and...
Couple left 11-year-old son home alone for weeks, deputies say
Coronavirus Lancaster County Generic
Another daily COVID case record set in Lancaster County
The NOMI Health COVID-19 testing site at Gateway Mall.
Gateway Mall COVID-19 testing site closed Thursday; Here’s where you can get tested

Latest News

Bryce McGowens smiles during an interview at the University of Nebraska.
McGowens shows “pop” during freshman season
Preston Harms scored 18 points in Waverly's win over Norris.
HS Basketball Scores - Thurs, Jan. 6
HS Wrestling: Lincoln East vs. Kearney
HS Wrestling: Lincoln East vs. Kearney
Norris vs. Waverly
Norris vs. Waverly