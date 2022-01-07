Meier, East top Kearney in hotly-contested dual

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - 2nd-ranked Lincoln East beat Kearney in a highly-anticipated wrestling dual on Thursday night. Competing on the school’s auditorium stage, the two esteemed programs traded leads before the Spartans prevailed, 37-33.

Scottie Meier, Jr. sparked the Spartans with a first-period pin at 113 pounds. Reigning state champion Brandon Baustert also picked up a victory for Lincoln East, though the 126-pounder had to rally back from an early 5-0 deficit.

Kearney had a trio of wrestlers win by pin: Brandon Moore, Archer Heelan, and Cisco Rivas.

