Advertisement

Mike Riley hired by New Jersey Generals

(KOLNKGIN)
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 6:36 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The USFL is coming back in 2022 and a former Nebraska head coach will be on the sidelines. Mike Riley was hired by the New Jersey Generals on Thursday.

Riley coached the Huskers from 2015-2017. He compiled a 19-19 record while in Lincoln and guided Nebraska to the 2016 Music City Bowl. After his firing at Nebraska, Riley coached in the Alliance of American Football and the XFL.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID test
Lancaster County reports record COVID case numbers, 4 deaths Wednesday
The LLCHD COVID-19 Risk Dial has increased from High to Severe Risk (Red).
City of Lincoln changes some services due to red risk dial position
Officials say the Cochise County Attorney’s Office has indicted 34-year-old Melissa Green and...
Couple left 11-year-old son home alone for weeks, deputies say
The NOMI Health COVID-19 testing site at Gateway Mall.
Gateway Mall COVID-19 testing site closed Thursday; Here’s where you can get tested
Nebraska Corrections report missing inmate from Lincoln

Latest News

Huskers hat and glove
Nebraska Baseball ranked in Preseason Top 25
Porter Bazil takes the court during starting introductions at Lincoln Northeast.
Lincoln Northeast’s undefeated start
lne
Lincoln Northeast's Undefeated Start (10pm Report)
Nebraska forward Lat Mayen (11) passes the ball as Michigan State forward Marcus Bingham Jr....
Huskers lose to 10th-ranked Michigan State