Mike Riley hired by New Jersey Generals

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The USFL is coming back in 2022 and a former Nebraska head coach will be on the sidelines. Mike Riley was hired by the New Jersey Generals on Thursday.

Riley coached the Huskers from 2015-2017. He compiled a 19-19 record while in Lincoln and guided Nebraska to the 2016 Music City Bowl. After his firing at Nebraska, Riley coached in the Alliance of American Football and the XFL.

