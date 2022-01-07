Omaha zoo welcomes its first elephant calf

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium welcomed an African elephant calf Friday morning.

This is the first elephant born at the Omaha Zoo and officials say the calf was born at 11:33 a.m. by Kiki, an 18-year-old African elephant. It’s unknown of the gender and weight.

The 21-year-old father, Callee, arrived at the zoo in 2019. A second African elephant calf is expected to arrive this winter as well.

Kiki was under a 24-hour watch on Thursday by the Animal Care Staff when they detected a continual drop in her progesterone levels, indicating labor was on the way according to the release.

Visitors can give a warm welcome to the calf when the Elephant Family Quarters reopen with a timed ticket. The Elephant Family Quarters is closed for the staff to monitor bonding, maternal behaviors, and nursing.

