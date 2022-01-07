Saturday Forecast: A brief warm up to start the weekend!

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After some pretty cold weather to finish off the first week of the new year, we should see a brief warm up as we start the weekend before another shot of cooler air arrives for Sunday and Monday. Overall, the extended forecast is headlined by generally dry weather with above average temperatures as highs look to jump back into the upper 40s and 50s by the middle of the week next week.

A warm front is forecast to slide through the state overnight tonight and into Saturday morning. This should lead to temperatures tonight that will actually rise a few degrees through the overnight hours with our low temperatures coming early during the overnight hours. Low clouds and some patchy fog - possibly dense at times - could impact the area as we head towards sunrise and through the mid-morning hours on Saturday as moisture is pulled north. By Saturday afternoon we should see a few peaks of sunshine before a cold front drops through the state, bringing more clouds and cooler weather to the area. Overall, we should see partly to mostly cloudy skies through the day on Saturday with south winds turning to the west in the afternoon and then to the north into the evening at 8 to 18 MPH with some gusts up to 25 MPH possible.

Low temperatures will come shortly after midnight tonight with temperatures bottoming out in the low teens to low 20s for most of the state. Temperatures by early Saturday morning should sit in the mid teens to mid 20s.

Afternoon temperatures should comfortably reach the 40s to near 50° across 10/11 Country with a mix of sun and clouds through the day. With a bit of a breeze through the day, wind chills will likely sit in the mid to upper 30s for most of the afternoon for Lincoln and eastern Nebraska.

A cold front will drop through the state into Saturday evening, providing us a reinforcing shot of cold air to finish the weekend. While temperatures will be colder, they will only be falling into the single digits and teens to start Sunday with afternoon highs on Sunday in the upper 20s to upper 30s across the state - nowhere near as cold as the stretch we are just finishing on Friday.

As mentioned above, the extended forecast is highlighted by a nice stretch of warmer weather that is forecast to arrive towards the middle and end of next week. Look for highs to remain a bit cooler to start the week on Monday before shooting back up to the upper 40s by Tuesday and then into the low to mid 50s for Wednesday and Thursday. Another cold front dropping through the area will bring a small chance for moisture back to the forecast Thursday night into Friday with some blustery winds and cooler temperatures for the day on Friday.

