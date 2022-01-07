Texas quarterback Casey Thompson transfers to Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After starting his college football career at Texas, Casey Thompson plans to transfer to Nebraska. The 6′1, dual-threat quarterback announced his commitment to the Huskers on Friday. Thompson visited Lincoln on Wednesday.

Thompson started 10 games for the Longhorns in 2021. He completed 185 passes for 2,421 yards and 24 touchdowns. Thompson will come to Nebraska with two years of eligibility remaining. The Oklahoma City native also considered Auburn, Missouri, and Oklahoma as transfer options.

Thompson has played in 19 games over his college career and won the Longhorns starting QB job during his junior campaign.

At Nebraska, Thompson joins Logan Smothers and Heinrich Haarberg as the only scholarship quarterbacks on the roster. Four-year starting QB Adrian Martinez left the program in December and will finish his college career at Kansas State.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.