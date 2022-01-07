Volunteers from across Lincoln help make sure Afghan Refugees have warm welcome

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Since the United States pulled out of Afghanistan and refugees have started arriving in Nebraska, volunteers from Lincoln have dedicated hours of their time helping make their welcome to the Capitol City a little easier.

One of those is Renee Cunningham, who 10/11 NOW met as she was gathering necessities for a refugee couple and their two young sons.

“The first thing on my list is silverware,” Cunngingham said as she sorted through the room of donations gathered for this refugees.

“You don’t realize all of the things you accumulate in your home year after year,” she said. “Things like nail clippers and pencil sharpeners. We’re really building these homes from the bottom up.”

Cunningham has helped furnish around 25 homes for refugees, it’s an effort made possible by volunteers. Including, 12-year-old Olivia Muffler. Muffler said she heard about the refugees and decided she wanted to help them. She set up a fundraiser and collected $1,000 in donations.

“It was really awesome,” Muffler said. “At first I thought it was a long shot but it worked out really well and I’m glad it did.”

Muffler took that money and went shopping on Black Friday, buying vacuums, pots and pans and toiletries.

“I hope it will make a smoother transition for them. I know nothing about what’s happening in their lives is really easy but I hope this will help them transition better into living in the states,” Muffler said.

Cunningham is now sorting through Muffler’s donations and more. She said nearly everything they have right now will be out of Catholic Social Services and inside the homes of refugees. They’ll need more donations as soon as possible. Cunningham set up a registry where anyone can see the items needed. Muffler said in addition to necessities, they’re hoping to get donations of kitchen mats, rugs and welcome signs to help make the houses more homey.

“We just want them to feel at home here in Lincoln as soon as possible,” Cunningham said. “If they arrive to a home that’s already set up we hope it helps dealing with the newness a little easier.”

If you can’t afford to make a donation, you can also volunteer your time. Information is at the Catholic Social Services website.

