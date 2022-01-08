Ellynne Bridal celebrates grand re-opening

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -After all the holiday engagements, a local bridal store expanded to give brides an even better shopping experience. Ellynne Bridal had their grand reopening on Saturday to celebrate giving brides the experience of a lifetime.

After more than a decade in Lincoln the store’s owner, Zachary Rustad, said they’re bringing new technology to make the bridal experience easier.

Little details like a digital chalkboard with the bride’s name and digital signage for add modern experience to the store. The renovation is complete with magic mirrors that take photos and allow brides to compare their top picks for their special day.

“It’s really just about creating a great experience,” Rustad said. “When my mother founded the company 17 years ago, the tagline of the store is ‘where you’re always treated like a princess’ and that’s the environment we’re trying to create. To bring a high-end bridal feel right here to Lincoln, Nebraska.”

Rustad said the idea behind the expansion was to enhance the customer experience down to the little details. As wedding shopping season begins, Rustad is excited to show off the new store.

