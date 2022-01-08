Advertisement

Mana Games hosts grand opening filled with board games and coffee

The Haymarket’s Historic Creamery Building is the new home to Mana Games, a unique board-game...
The Haymarket’s Historic Creamery Building is the new home to Mana Games, a unique board-game café experience.(Samantha Bernt)
By Samantha Bernt
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 4:52 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -A new type of gaming experience has made its way to downtown Lincoln while also creating a welcoming space for everyone. The Haymarket’s Historic Creamery Building is the new home to Mana Games, a unique board-game café experience.

Mana Games had its official grand opening on Saturday, bringing all types of gamers and coffee lovers together. What started as a Kickstarter idea has now turned into a full-fledged brick-and-mortar store.

The Haymarket’s Historic Creamery Building is the new home to Mana Games, a unique board-game...
The Haymarket’s Historic Creamery Building is the new home to Mana Games, a unique board-game café experience.(Samantha Bernt)

The idea came about four years ago when two longtime friends wanted to bring their talents together. Alma Cerretta’s coffee knowledge and Sam Volkmer’s business and gaming knowledge brought the unique experience to Lincoln.

“We’re trying to create a community space for all types of gamers,” Cerretta said. “We really like to introduce people to new types of games and we just want to create an awesome welcoming space to hang out and play, maybe learn some new games. we want all types of gamers to feel welcome.”

The space also features a full-service coffee bar and snack menu for those planning a full day of gaming.

Cerretta and Volkmer said building their collection of more than 800 games was a community effort, as many of them were donated or pulled from their personal collections. As for the future of Mana Games, Sam and Alma hope to start hosting regular gaming events and have games for people of all ages.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carly Schaaf
Arrests made in Lincoln woman’s homicide investigation
A young Lincoln family bought their first home in August, only to discover it had been eaten...
First-time home buying nightmare: home destroyed by termites not caught by inspector
Casey Thompson
Texas quarterback Casey Thompson transfers to Nebraska
LLCHD reports two more deaths from COVID-19
New rules coming for Nebraska CDL drivers

Latest News

With recent weather, COVID climate and staff shortages, traveling over the holidays could be...
Nebraska lineman’s family deals with airport troubles
Ken Edwards, a lead fellow serving the Auburn Economic Development Council, says it’s not hard...
Fellows data mapping called crucial to broadband grant
A Hastings resident has been cited for arson after a fire damaged a garage early Saturday...
One person cited after early-morning fire in Hastings
Couple's first home destroyed by termites
Couple's first home destroyed by termites