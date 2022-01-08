Mana Games hosts grand opening filled with board games and coffee

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -A new type of gaming experience has made its way to downtown Lincoln while also creating a welcoming space for everyone. The Haymarket’s Historic Creamery Building is the new home to Mana Games, a unique board-game café experience.

Mana Games had its official grand opening on Saturday, bringing all types of gamers and coffee lovers together. What started as a Kickstarter idea has now turned into a full-fledged brick-and-mortar store.

The idea came about four years ago when two longtime friends wanted to bring their talents together. Alma Cerretta’s coffee knowledge and Sam Volkmer’s business and gaming knowledge brought the unique experience to Lincoln.

“We’re trying to create a community space for all types of gamers,” Cerretta said. “We really like to introduce people to new types of games and we just want to create an awesome welcoming space to hang out and play, maybe learn some new games. we want all types of gamers to feel welcome.”

The space also features a full-service coffee bar and snack menu for those planning a full day of gaming.

Cerretta and Volkmer said building their collection of more than 800 games was a community effort, as many of them were donated or pulled from their personal collections. As for the future of Mana Games, Sam and Alma hope to start hosting regular gaming events and have games for people of all ages.

