Muchachos restaurant gets new art thanks to three Northeast students

The project was brought to life by Art Bus LNK and owner of Muchachos, who asked the Art Bus for an original piece to show off in the restaurant.

Art Bus LNK partnered with Lincoln Northeast. After two-and-a-half months of hard work, Lily Bennett, Lakota Bennett and Brayan Ramirez got to see their finished product.

“Its kind of crazy,” Lilly Bennett said. “I’m thankful for the opportunity from Nick and it’s crazy that he wanted us to create an art piece for his restaurant and its kind of surprising that it’s here. It’s real and its actually happening.”

The students worked with Art Bus LNK’s founder to create the piece and came up with their concept based on two criteria; a quirky and 90′s inspired painting.

“I definitely wanted the students to take the lead and create something they were proud of,” said Letura Idigima, founder and director of Art Bus LNK. “So I introduced the project to them, but from there I just kind of sat back let them take the lead on brainstorming, sketching and everything else.”

The painting was unveiled and they received something they weren’t expecting, a $300 check.

“I honestly did not expect the check to be there,” Ramirez said.

The students said what started as a hobby turned into the opportunity of a lifetime.

“Taking this opportunity was probably one of the best and most fun things I’ve done and so if you’re out there and you see something you’re iffy about and you want to take an opportunity to do something just do it,” Lakota Bennett said.

You can find more information about Art Bus LNK and their free after-school programs on the Art Bus LNK Website.

