Nebraska lineman’s family deals with airport troubles

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - With recent weather, COVID climate and staff shortages, traveling over the holidays could be difficult for some. For one Nebraska football player, the trouble his family encountered makes this new year one he won’t forget.

Nouredin “Nouri” Nouili doesn’t see his family often. The Nebraska lineman is an international student athlete from Germany. He came to the United States for high school, so when his family was visiting for the holidays he wanted to cherish every moment.

“They got here on the 23rd of December,” said Nouili. “Right before Christmas, so we could celebrate Christmas together.”

Celebrate they did. They toured Lincoln, Memorial Stadium and even went to a Chiefs’ game.

“Took them to Muchachos, went Christmas light watching, just to show them around where I live,” said Nouili.

Then his family was supposed to head back to Germany on Jan. 1. They also got COVID tested on Jan. 1 to be able to fly, but they were only good for 48 hours.

“Because of that big snow storm they cancelled the flight, and that’s kind of where it all started,” said Nouili.

The Nouli’s rebooked their flight for Jan. 3, thinking they were good to go.

“We get to the counter to check in and they say ‘we don’t have any reservations for you guys’,” said Nouili. “I’m like what do you mean you don’t have reservations. I even choose seats and they’re like ‘you’re name doesn’t show up.”

The flight attendant at Eppley said they could get them on a flight for the next day, meaning their COVID tests would have expired.

“But we’d have to get new COVID tests and we’re not going to get new tests because they’re so expensive,” said Nouili. “CVS, Walgreens are booked out and we checked Omaha and Lincoln and we couldn’t find any place that had appointments.”

After a two-plus hour wait for the airline’s hotline, the plane was already gone and emotions were running high. They came to the conclusion that it was a system error, so the Nouili’s got tickets booked for the next day. But the family had to spend almost an extra $600 in COVID tests for the second time.

“I see my mom turn around and wave at me so I assume they were getting through and as I’m walking out emotions are hitting after saying good bye for awhile,” said Nouili.

Nouli isn’t sure when he’ll see his family again. He’s hoping maybe during the Ireland trip or they’ll try and come to a game at home next fall. His advice to others when traveling is to make sure and double check your confirmation receipt and make sure everything looks alright.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.