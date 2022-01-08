One person cited after early-morning fire in Hastings

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) -A Hastings resident has been cited for arson after a fire damaged a garage early Saturday morning.

Hastings Fire and Rescue was called to the area of S. Hastings Avenue and B Street at 5:18 a.m. to a report of a fire in the area. Firefighters arrived to 406 S. Denver Ave. at 5:21 a.m. and found trash on fire in the back yard, extending to the exterior of a neighbor’s garage at 400 S. Denver Ave. The Hastings Utilities Department was called on scene to assist with electrical safety.

HFR contained the flames within five minutes, and determined that the fire had been caused by an unattended illegal burn that extended to other combustible materials.

The Hastings Police Department was called to assist, and one person at 406 S. Denver Ave. was cited for third-degree arson. No injuries were reported.

Hastings Fire and Rescue wants to remind residents that the burning of trash or waste is prohibited within the city. HFR can issue legal burn permits to applicants for open burns of yard waste only between 8 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays, and noon to 7 p.m. on Saturdays when weather conditions and local circumstances allow. The location for open burning must also be at least 50 feet from any structure, and at least 15 feet from any property line. Permit holders must also prevent the fire from spreading to within 50 feet of any structure. An online application can be found here. Contact HFR at 402-461-2350 for additional information.

