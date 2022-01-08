Sunday Forecast: Chilly finish to the weekend; Mild weather returns next week

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Some chilly weather is expected as we finish the weekend, but we have some very mild weather to look forward to as we head towards next week as the extended forecast is highlighted by above average temperatures with generally dry weather over the next week.

A cold front is set to drop through the state as we head into Saturday evening which will give us some blustery north winds tonight and into the overnight hours. Wind gusts as high as 40 to maybe 45 MPH will be possible for a brief period as the front drops through the area. It could also squeeze out a few flurries across the area, but we aren’t expecting any meaningful precipitation from this frontal passage. Skies will remain mainly cloudy as the front moves through, but high pressure will quickly move in behind the front which should lead to clearing skies as we head overnight tonight and into early Sunday. Look for sunny to mostly sunny skies through the day on Sunday.

Temperatures will fall quickly tonight behind the front and we should see a pretty cold start to our Sunday. Look for morning lows to fall into the single digits and lower teens across the state with wind chills for eastern Nebraska falling to the single digits both above and below zero as we start our Sunday. The coldest wind chills will likely stay across northeastern Nebraska, where wind chills as cold as -5° to -10° will be possible.

Chilly weather is expected by Sunday afternoon and while it will be colder than today, it will still be much warmer than the weather we had earlier this week. Temperatures are forecast to drop about 10° compared to Saturday afternoon with highs in the upper 20s to upper 30s for most of the state. Winds will turn to the west and southwest by the afternoon, but should be fairly light at about 5 to 10 MPH. Even with the light winds though, wind chills will likely settle into the 20s to near 30° by 3 PM Sunday.

Temperatures turn more seasonal on Monday to start the week with highs warming a few degrees into the mid 30s for Lincoln. An upper level ridge will then allow much milder weather to return for the middle part of the week next week with temperatures that will be about 15° to 25° above normal. Look for highs in the low to mid 50s for Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday with some breezy weather possible at times. A cold front should an end to our warming trend Thursday night and into Friday with some light rain or snow possible across the area. Temperatures then retreat to the mid 40s for Friday and then the mid 30s by next Saturday.

