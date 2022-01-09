Advertisement

Eastern Nebraska eyed as location for proposed new prison

(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 10:28 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The head of the state prison system says he’s considering six sites in eastern Nebraska near Omaha for a new prison.

The Omaha World-Herald reports the prison system on Friday announced possible locations in Douglas, Dodge, and Lancaster counties for a new 1,512-bed prison.

Nebraska lawmakers this year are deciding how to address overcrowding in state prisons. Corrections Director Scott Frakes in 2020 recommended building a new prison. He says the goal is to improve staff and inmate safety and not to imprison more people. Recent cost estimates put the price tag on a new prison at about $236 million.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A young Lincoln family bought their first home in August, only to discover it had been eaten...
First-time home buying nightmare: home destroyed by termites not caught by inspector
With recent weather, COVID climate and staff shortages, traveling over the holidays could be...
Nebraska lineman’s family deals with airport troubles
New rules coming for Nebraska CDL drivers
Carly Schaaf
Arrests made in Lincoln woman’s homicide investigation
LLCHD reports two more deaths from COVID-19

Latest News

LPD responds to pedestrian-vehicle crash in south Lincoln; man left in critical condition
High temperatures will be about 10° cooler on Sunday with highs ranging from the upper 20s to...
Sunday Forecast: Chilly finish to the weekend; Mild weather returns next week
Husker Football Player's Holiday travel troubles
Husker Football Player's Holiday travel troubles
Grand Re-opening for local bridal store
Grand Re-opening for local bridal store