HS Basketball scores (Saturday Dec. 8)
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - High school basketball scores from Saturday Dec. 8.
BOYS PREP BASKETBALLL:
Archbishop Bergan 59, Arlington 52
Arthur County 72, Brady 50
Ashland-Greenwood 59, Fort Calhoun 43
Aurora 44, St. Paul 42
Axtell 55, Alma 20
Bellevue West 94, Papillion-LaVista South 64
Bennington 67, Blair 45
Bridgeport 57, Broken Bow 45
Burwell 67, Humphrey St. Francis 49
Centennial 47, Raymond Central 37
Centura 50, Gothenburg 40
Chadron 56, Mitchell 41
Chase County 75, Kimball 25
Clarkson/Leigh 66, Tekamah-Herman 39
Columbus 54, Lincoln High 48
Conestoga 58, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 41
Cross County 53, Heartland 51
Douglas County West 47, Lincoln Lutheran 42
Dundy County-Stratton 66, Wray, Colo. 52
Edgemont, S.D. 34, Sioux County 18
Elgin Public/Pope John 57, Bloomfield 46
Elkhorn 58, Boys Town 55
Elkhorn Mount Michael 72, Savannah, Mo. 41
Elkhorn South 106, Omaha South 102, 5OT
Elkhorn Valley 39, West Holt 34
Elm Creek 50, Wilcox-Hildreth 23
Fillmore Central 66, Superior 45
Freeman 55, Tri County 33
Friend 59, McCool Junction 46
Gordon/Rushville 42, Bayard 33
Grand Island Central Catholic 51, Doniphan-Trumbull 39
Gretna 57, Lincoln North Star 53
Hastings 51, Lexington 41
Hastings St. Cecilia 56, Lincoln Christian 49
High Plains Community 56, St. Edward 47
Holdrege 53, Gibbon 45
Howells/Dodge 68, Guardian Angels 49
Hyannis 76, Banner County 27
Johnson-Brock 39, Weeping Water 22
Kearney Catholic 49, North Platte 33
Kenesaw 63, Harvard 31
Leyton 58, Hay Springs 32
Lincoln East 62, Fremont 47
Lincoln Pius X 67, Lincoln Northeast 57
Lincoln Southwest 59, Grand Island 53
Madison 49, Twin River 33
Maxwell 51, Overton 46
McCook 54, Sidney 48
Milford 64, David City 22
Millard West 42, Omaha North 38
Mound City, Mo. 78, Nebraska City 65
Mullen 46, Wallace 28
Newcastle, Wyo. 63, Gering 57
Norfolk 58, South Sioux City 38
Omaha Brownell-Talbot 53, Cedar Bluffs 28
Omaha Central 91, Omaha Bryan 55
Omaha Christian Academy 69, Lewiston 30
Omaha Creighton Prep 67, Millard South 55
Omaha Nation 46, Homer 33
Omaha Roncalli 68, Lafayette (St. Joseph), Mo. 51
Omaha Skutt Catholic 70, Bellevue East 42
Omaha Westside 82, Omaha Burke 50
Papillion-LaVista 53, Omaha Benson 45
Parkview Christian 85, Cornerstone Christian 53
Perkins County 66, Sutherland 21
Pleasanton 60, Twin Loup 21
Potter-Dix 60, South Platte 45
Red Cloud 51, Elba 10
Sandhills Valley 56, Cody-Kilgore 16
Santee 79, Spalding Academy 68
Shelby/Rising City 43, Meridian 33
Silver Lake 56, Heartland Lutheran 18
South Loup 53, Bertrand 28
Southern 49, Wilber-Clatonia 25
Southwest 45, Wauneta-Palisade 33
St. Joseph Le Blond, Mo. 53, Falls City Sacred Heart 44
St. Mary’s 46, Anselmo-Merna 38
Stanton 56, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 53
Stuart 46, Neligh-Oakdale 39
Tea Area, S.D. 70, Crofton 40
Thayer Central 53, Deshler 24
Wahoo 63, Crete 52
Wayne 58, Boone Central 43
West Point-Beemer 58, Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 36
York 49, Grand Island Northwest 47
Wausa Post Holiday Tournament
Championship
Lutheran High Northeast 74, Niobrara/Verdigre 32
Third Place
Osmond 55, Wausa 44
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL:
Adams Central 50, Bridgeport 46
Alma 52, Axtell 49
Anselmo-Merna 53, Cross County 52, OT
Archbishop Bergan 57, Arlington 31
Arthur County 59, Brady 30
Ashland-Greenwood 47, Fort Calhoun 32
Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 62, West Point-Beemer 27
Bellevue East 65, Millard North 53
Bellevue West 66, Papillion-LaVista South 31
Blair 50, Bennington 45
Broken Bow 53, Auburn 48
Chadron 42, Mitchell 30
Chase County 60, Kimball 19
Clarkson/Leigh 47, Grand Island Northwest 36
Columbus Scotus 29, Bishop Neumann 26
Conestoga 44, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 28
Cozad 43, North Platte St. Patrick’s 36
Creek Valley 62, Minatare 48
David City 40, Milford 36
Edgemont, S.D. 35, Sioux County 33
Elgin Public/Pope John 56, Bloomfield 52
Elkhorn South 51, Omaha South 44
Elkhorn Valley 48, West Holt 25
Elmwood-Murdock 36, North Central 19
Freeman 52, Tri County 14
Fremont 59, Lincoln East 33
Gordon/Rushville 60, Bayard 48
Gothenburg 28, Centura 21
Gretna 59, Lincoln North Star 35
Guardian Angels 65, Howells/Dodge 30
Hastings 52, Lexington 49
Hastings St. Cecilia 51, Lincoln Christian 40
High Plains Community 50, St. Edward 12
Holdrege 50, Gibbon 22
Homer 60, Omaha Nation 36
Humphrey St. Francis 65, Burwell 39
Johnson-Brock 53, Weeping Water 45
Kearney 39, York 32
Kearney Catholic 51, North Platte 46
Kenesaw 49, Harvard 7
Lewiston 33, Omaha Christian Academy 32
Lincoln High 63, Columbus 25
Lincoln Lutheran 58, Douglas County West 17
Lincoln Pius X 50, Lincoln Northeast 42
Lincoln Southwest 75, Grand Island 11
Loomis 50, Arapahoe 41
Louisville 46, Omaha Duchesne Academy 42
Maywood-Hayes Center 33, Blue Hill 30
McCool Junction 52, Friend 32
Meridian 43, Shelby/Rising City 28
Millard South 70, Omaha Marian 46
Millard West 64, Omaha North 13
Minden 41, Valentine 19
Newcastle, Wyo. 61, Gering 41
Norfolk 60, South Sioux City 36
North Bend Central 45, Pender 39
Oakland-Craig 55, Sidney 42
Omaha Benson 59, Papillion-LaVista 42
Omaha Brownell-Talbot 29, Cedar Bluffs 16
Omaha Central 74, Lincoln College Prep, Mo. 43
Omaha Westside 57, Omaha Burke 43
Overton 43, Maxwell 32
Parkview Christian 67, Cornerstone Christian 16
Perkins County 50, Sutherland 44
Pleasanton 45, Twin Loup 38
Raymond Central 39, Centennial 34
Red Cloud 60, Elba 24
Sandhills Valley 48, Cody-Kilgore 35
Silver Lake 59, Heartland Lutheran 19
South Loup 53, Bertrand 29
South Platte 69, Potter-Dix 17
Southern 46, Wilber-Clatonia 22
St. Paul 49, Aurora 21
Stanton 53, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 33
Stuart 47, Neligh-Oakdale 22
Superior 59, Fillmore Central 44
Thayer Central 42, Deshler 28
Twin River 52, Madison 21
Wahoo 58, Crete 34
Wallace 37, Mullen 28
Wauneta-Palisade 57, Southwest 51
Wayne 51, Boone Central 38
Wilcox-Hildreth 41, Elm Creek 33
Wray, Colo. 77, Dundy County-Stratton 31
Wausa Post Holiday Tournament
Championship
Niobrara/Verdigre 68, Lutheran High Northeast 51
Third Place
Osmond 71, Wausa 55
