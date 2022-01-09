Advertisement

HS Basketball scores (Saturday Dec. 8)

By Eddie Messel
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 11:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - High school basketball scores from Saturday Dec. 8.

BOYS PREP BASKETBALLL:

Archbishop Bergan 59, Arlington 52

Arthur County 72, Brady 50

Ashland-Greenwood 59, Fort Calhoun 43

Aurora 44, St. Paul 42

Axtell 55, Alma 20

Bellevue West 94, Papillion-LaVista South 64

Bennington 67, Blair 45

Bridgeport 57, Broken Bow 45

Burwell 67, Humphrey St. Francis 49

Centennial 47, Raymond Central 37

Centura 50, Gothenburg 40

Chadron 56, Mitchell 41

Chase County 75, Kimball 25

Clarkson/Leigh 66, Tekamah-Herman 39

Columbus 54, Lincoln High 48

Conestoga 58, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 41

Cross County 53, Heartland 51

Douglas County West 47, Lincoln Lutheran 42

Dundy County-Stratton 66, Wray, Colo. 52

Edgemont, S.D. 34, Sioux County 18

Elgin Public/Pope John 57, Bloomfield 46

Elkhorn 58, Boys Town 55

Elkhorn Mount Michael 72, Savannah, Mo. 41

Elkhorn South 106, Omaha South 102, 5OT

Elkhorn Valley 39, West Holt 34

Elm Creek 50, Wilcox-Hildreth 23

Fillmore Central 66, Superior 45

Freeman 55, Tri County 33

Friend 59, McCool Junction 46

Gordon/Rushville 42, Bayard 33

Grand Island Central Catholic 51, Doniphan-Trumbull 39

Gretna 57, Lincoln North Star 53

Hastings 51, Lexington 41

Hastings St. Cecilia 56, Lincoln Christian 49

High Plains Community 56, St. Edward 47

Holdrege 53, Gibbon 45

Howells/Dodge 68, Guardian Angels 49

Hyannis 76, Banner County 27

Johnson-Brock 39, Weeping Water 22

Kearney Catholic 49, North Platte 33

Kenesaw 63, Harvard 31

Leyton 58, Hay Springs 32

Lincoln East 62, Fremont 47

Lincoln Pius X 67, Lincoln Northeast 57

Lincoln Southwest 59, Grand Island 53

Madison 49, Twin River 33

Maxwell 51, Overton 46

McCook 54, Sidney 48

Milford 64, David City 22

Millard West 42, Omaha North 38

Mound City, Mo. 78, Nebraska City 65

Mullen 46, Wallace 28

Newcastle, Wyo. 63, Gering 57

Norfolk 58, South Sioux City 38

Omaha Brownell-Talbot 53, Cedar Bluffs 28

Omaha Central 91, Omaha Bryan 55

Omaha Christian Academy 69, Lewiston 30

Omaha Creighton Prep 67, Millard South 55

Omaha Nation 46, Homer 33

Omaha Roncalli 68, Lafayette (St. Joseph), Mo. 51

Omaha Skutt Catholic 70, Bellevue East 42

Omaha Westside 82, Omaha Burke 50

Papillion-LaVista 53, Omaha Benson 45

Parkview Christian 85, Cornerstone Christian 53

Perkins County 66, Sutherland 21

Pleasanton 60, Twin Loup 21

Potter-Dix 60, South Platte 45

Red Cloud 51, Elba 10

Sandhills Valley 56, Cody-Kilgore 16

Santee 79, Spalding Academy 68

Shelby/Rising City 43, Meridian 33

Silver Lake 56, Heartland Lutheran 18

South Loup 53, Bertrand 28

Southern 49, Wilber-Clatonia 25

Southwest 45, Wauneta-Palisade 33

St. Joseph Le Blond, Mo. 53, Falls City Sacred Heart 44

St. Mary’s 46, Anselmo-Merna 38

Stanton 56, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 53

Stuart 46, Neligh-Oakdale 39

Tea Area, S.D. 70, Crofton 40

Thayer Central 53, Deshler 24

Wahoo 63, Crete 52

Wayne 58, Boone Central 43

West Point-Beemer 58, Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 36

York 49, Grand Island Northwest 47

Wausa Post Holiday Tournament

Championship

Lutheran High Northeast 74, Niobrara/Verdigre 32

Third Place

Osmond 55, Wausa 44

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL:

Adams Central 50, Bridgeport 46

Alma 52, Axtell 49

Anselmo-Merna 53, Cross County 52, OT

Archbishop Bergan 57, Arlington 31

Arthur County 59, Brady 30

Ashland-Greenwood 47, Fort Calhoun 32

Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 62, West Point-Beemer 27

Bellevue East 65, Millard North 53

Bellevue West 66, Papillion-LaVista South 31

Blair 50, Bennington 45

Broken Bow 53, Auburn 48

Chadron 42, Mitchell 30

Chase County 60, Kimball 19

Clarkson/Leigh 47, Grand Island Northwest 36

Columbus Scotus 29, Bishop Neumann 26

Conestoga 44, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 28

Cozad 43, North Platte St. Patrick’s 36

Creek Valley 62, Minatare 48

David City 40, Milford 36

Edgemont, S.D. 35, Sioux County 33

Elgin Public/Pope John 56, Bloomfield 52

Elkhorn South 51, Omaha South 44

Elkhorn Valley 48, West Holt 25

Elmwood-Murdock 36, North Central 19

Freeman 52, Tri County 14

Fremont 59, Lincoln East 33

Gordon/Rushville 60, Bayard 48

Gothenburg 28, Centura 21

Gretna 59, Lincoln North Star 35

Guardian Angels 65, Howells/Dodge 30

Hastings 52, Lexington 49

Hastings St. Cecilia 51, Lincoln Christian 40

High Plains Community 50, St. Edward 12

Holdrege 50, Gibbon 22

Homer 60, Omaha Nation 36

Humphrey St. Francis 65, Burwell 39

Johnson-Brock 53, Weeping Water 45

Kearney 39, York 32

Kearney Catholic 51, North Platte 46

Kenesaw 49, Harvard 7

Lewiston 33, Omaha Christian Academy 32

Lincoln High 63, Columbus 25

Lincoln Lutheran 58, Douglas County West 17

Lincoln Pius X 50, Lincoln Northeast 42

Lincoln Southwest 75, Grand Island 11

Loomis 50, Arapahoe 41

Louisville 46, Omaha Duchesne Academy 42

Maywood-Hayes Center 33, Blue Hill 30

McCool Junction 52, Friend 32

Meridian 43, Shelby/Rising City 28

Millard South 70, Omaha Marian 46

Millard West 64, Omaha North 13

Minden 41, Valentine 19

Newcastle, Wyo. 61, Gering 41

Norfolk 60, South Sioux City 36

North Bend Central 45, Pender 39

Oakland-Craig 55, Sidney 42

Omaha Benson 59, Papillion-LaVista 42

Omaha Brownell-Talbot 29, Cedar Bluffs 16

Omaha Central 74, Lincoln College Prep, Mo. 43

Omaha Westside 57, Omaha Burke 43

Overton 43, Maxwell 32

Parkview Christian 67, Cornerstone Christian 16

Perkins County 50, Sutherland 44

Pleasanton 45, Twin Loup 38

Raymond Central 39, Centennial 34

Red Cloud 60, Elba 24

Sandhills Valley 48, Cody-Kilgore 35

Silver Lake 59, Heartland Lutheran 19

South Loup 53, Bertrand 29

South Platte 69, Potter-Dix 17

Southern 46, Wilber-Clatonia 22

St. Paul 49, Aurora 21

Stanton 53, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 33

Stuart 47, Neligh-Oakdale 22

Superior 59, Fillmore Central 44

Thayer Central 42, Deshler 28

Twin River 52, Madison 21

Wahoo 58, Crete 34

Wallace 37, Mullen 28

Wauneta-Palisade 57, Southwest 51

Wayne 51, Boone Central 38

Wilcox-Hildreth 41, Elm Creek 33

Wray, Colo. 77, Dundy County-Stratton 31

Wausa Post Holiday Tournament

Championship

Niobrara/Verdigre 68, Lutheran High Northeast 51

Third Place

Osmond 71, Wausa 55

___

