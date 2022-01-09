Monday Forecast: More sunshine, mild weather to start the week

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The forecast as we head into Monday looks to be fairly seasonal for Lincoln and eastern Nebraska with a nice warm up arriving for central and western Nebraska. That mild weather will envelope everyone as we head into the middle of the upcoming week with unseasonably mild temperatures for mid-January. The forecast then turns a bit cooler towards the end of the week and into next weekend with a small chance for some light rain and snow on Friday.

Tonight and into the day on Monday, skies will remain mainly clear across the state a passing cloud or two across the area. Mainly sunny skies are expected once again as we head into the day on Monday as high pressure slides off to our east.

Low temperatures on Monday morning should be near normal for January with lows falling into the teens for most of the state. There could be a couple areas that drop into the single digits across northeastern Nebraska. Look for winds overnight tonight and into early Monday to be out of the west at 5 to 15 MPH.

Winds should swing around to the south by Monday afternoon and with plenty of sunshine, temperatures will respond by jumping into the 40s and low 50s across much of central and western Nebraska. Lincoln and eastern Nebraska will remain on the periphery of a colder air mass with temperatures warming a few degrees compared to today, but holding in the 30s to start the week.

Temperatures for Lincoln and eastern Nebraska are then expected to jump into the low to mid 50s for Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday with generally sunny and dry weather across the area. A cold front looks to bring cooler and breezy weather to the area late this week and into next weekend with temperatures retreating to the mid 40s for Friday and the mid 30s by next Saturday. Longer range models indicate a system glancing the area on Friday which will bring in cloudy skies and a small chance for some rain and snow showers. Any moisture we potentially see out of that system looks to be limited at best.

