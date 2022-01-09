Advertisement

More than 60 people injured in major fire in New York City

More than 200 firefighters are responding to a major fire in the Bronx.
More than 200 firefighters are responding to a major fire in the Bronx.(Source: Gray News)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 12:43 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - More than 60 people have been injured in a major fire in the Bronx in New York City on Sunday.

At least 31 of those people have “serious injuries.”

About 200 firefighters are on the scene, the New York Fire Department said on Twitter.

Many of the injured victims were located on the upper floors and likely suffered from severe smoke inhalation, New York City Fire Department Commissioner Daniel Nigro said during a press conference.

Nigro says that “numerous fatalities” are expected.

The department posted several images of the scene at 333 East 181st Street showing ladders extending into apartment windows as well as a number of broken windows.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A young Lincoln family bought their first home in August, only to discover it had been eaten...
First-time home buying nightmare: home destroyed by termites not caught by inspector
With recent weather, COVID climate and staff shortages, traveling over the holidays could be...
Nebraska lineman’s family deals with airport troubles
New rules coming for Nebraska CDL drivers
Carly Schaaf
Arrests made in Lincoln woman’s homicide investigation
LLCHD reports two more deaths from COVID-19

Latest News

UNK releases statement on death of 2021 graduate, football player Hinwa Allieu
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts speaks during a news conference in Lincoln, Neb., Thursday, June...
Ricketts: Limit state spending, but OK to use pandemic cash
FILE - A Ukrainian soldier holds a cat and walks in a trench on the line of separation from...
Prospects dim as US, Russia prepare to meet over Ukraine
Man in critical condition with life-threatening injuries after being struck by vehicle