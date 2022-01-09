One dead, three injured after crash on I-80

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Westbound lanes along I-80 were closed for almost four hours following the deadly crash Saturday.

The driver of the white Hyundai, 76-year-old Timothy Flaherty, was pronounced dead at the scene. Three people were taken to Bergan Mercy.

Police say a white Hyundai was stopped on the north shoulder of I-80 west when a black Nissan struck the car from behind, causing the Hyundai to overturn.

The Nissan then swerved across multiple lanes hitting a black Jeep.

According to the release, the passenger of the Nissan is in stable but critical condition, the passenger of the Jeep has a non-life-threatening injury and the driver of the Nissan has felony charges pending.

Speed and alcohol are being investigated as factors in the crash.

Omaha Police and the Nebraska State Patrol reroute traffic to exit at 60th Street. All lanes of westbound I-80 reopened shortly after 8 p.m.

All lanes of I-80 westbound at 60th have reopened after the earlier crash. pic.twitter.com/ip7AXyrhTW — David Koeller (@dkoellerwx) January 9, 2022

