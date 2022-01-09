Ricketts: Limit state spending, but OK to use pandemic cash

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Gov. Pete Ricketts will unveil a state budget proposal much like the other frugal spending plans he has introduced over the years, but this time he’ll have an extra $1 billion from the federal government to spend and plenty of people who want a cut.

The Republican governor says he’s OK using the federal pandemic money on one-time expenses, such as infrastructure and water projects, but he doesn’t support a big bump in spending of state tax dollars.

Nebraska’s current two-year state budget is projected to grow by an average of 1.8% annually, to around $9.78 billion by June 2023. Ricketts says he expects to “fine-tune” that budget but will oppose large spending increases.

