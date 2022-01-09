Advertisement

Ricketts: Limit state spending, but OK to use pandemic cash

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts speaks during a news conference in Lincoln, Neb., Thursday, June...
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts speaks during a news conference in Lincoln, Neb., Thursday, June 25, 2020, to update Nebraska's response to the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)(Nati Harnik | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 1:07 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Gov. Pete Ricketts will unveil a state budget proposal much like the other frugal spending plans he has introduced over the years, but this time he’ll have an extra $1 billion from the federal government to spend and plenty of people who want a cut.

The Republican governor says he’s OK using the federal pandemic money on one-time expenses, such as infrastructure and water projects, but he doesn’t support a big bump in spending of state tax dollars.

Nebraska’s current two-year state budget is projected to grow by an average of 1.8% annually, to around $9.78 billion by June 2023. Ricketts says he expects to “fine-tune” that budget but will oppose large spending increases.

