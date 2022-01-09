Advertisement

Trey Palmer announces transfer to Nebraska

By Eddie Messel
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 10:43 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Trey Palmer, the now former LSU wide receiver, announced via Instagram on Saturday that he will be transferring to Nebraska.

Palmer finished 2021 with 30 receptions for 344 yards. He has three career touchdowns with Tigers and he did not catch one this past season.

Palmer did however play in ever game for LSU this past season. He comes to Lincoln with two years of eligibility left.

