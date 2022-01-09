Advertisement

UNK releases statement on death of 2021 graduate, football player Hinwa Allieu

(KSNB)
By UNK Athletics
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 1:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KEARNEY , Neb. (KOLN) -The University of Nebraska at Kearney released a statement on the death of former student and Loper football player Hinwa Allieu, a 2021 graduate.

Allieu, 25, died in a car accident at 3:49 a.m. Sunday on Interstate 80 south of Ashland, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.

“The Loper family is grieving today. We are saddened and devastated to learn of the passing of Hinwa,” said UNK Head Coach Josh Lynn. “He was a gifted player and team leader, and an even better man. The thoughts and prayers of the University and our football team are with his family and countless friends. We send our heartfelt condolences.”

Allieu graduated from UNK in July 2021 with a degree in construction management.

A high school graduate of The Avalon School in Wheaton, Maryland, Allieu was born in Sierra Leone, West Africa. He moved to the United States in 2013.

Allieu played football for UNK from 2016-19, recording 160 tackles and 15.5 sacks for the Lopers as a defensive lineman. The three-time All-MIAA selection signed with the Atlanta Falcons as an undrafted free agent in April 2020. He later played professional football for the Houston Blues in The Spring League, a developmental league featuring former college and NFL players.

Representatives from UNK Student Health and Counseling are available to individuals who would like to talk with someone. Visit the counseling center in room 144 of the Memorial Student Affairs Building or call 308.865.8248.

Faculty or staff who would like to talk with a counselor can also do so by calling Best Care at 402.354.8000, 800.666.8606 or 402.354.2710.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A young Lincoln family bought their first home in August, only to discover it had been eaten...
First-time home buying nightmare: home destroyed by termites not caught by inspector
With recent weather, COVID climate and staff shortages, traveling over the holidays could be...
Nebraska lineman’s family deals with airport troubles
New rules coming for Nebraska CDL drivers
Carly Schaaf
Arrests made in Lincoln woman’s homicide investigation
LLCHD reports two more deaths from COVID-19

Latest News

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts speaks during a news conference in Lincoln, Neb., Thursday, June...
Ricketts: Limit state spending, but OK to use pandemic cash
Man in critical condition with life-threatening injuries after being struck by vehicle
Eastern Nebraska eyed as location for proposed new prison
High temperatures will be about 10° cooler on Sunday with highs ranging from the upper 20s to...
Sunday Forecast: Chilly finish to the weekend; Mild weather returns next week