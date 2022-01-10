Advertisement

18-year-old accused of throwing newborn in dumpster

By Debra Dolan
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 9:56 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOBBS, N.M. (Gray News) – An 18-year-old in New Mexico is facing charges after admitting to police she put her newborn in a dumpster.

According to the Hobbs Police Department, officers responded to reports of an infant in a dumpster around 8 p.m. on Friday.

Officers rendered aid to the newborn, who was taken to the hospital for further pediatric treatment. Authorities said the child is in stable condition at this time.

According to police, investigators were able to get surveillance video that appears to show the woman putting the baby in the trash.

The video shows a white car pulling up to the dumpster around 2 p.m.

You can see a woman get out of the car, open the back passenger door, grab a black bag, toss it into the dumpster and then leave.

Police said Alexis Avila confessed to giving birth to the child at another location and then putting it in the dumpster.

Avila was arrested and charged with attempted murder and child abuse.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the California...
Bob Saget, beloved TV dad of ‘Full House,’ dead at 65
Scott Frost diagnosed with COVID-19
Allieu, 24, died in a car accident at 3:49 a.m. Sunday on Interstate 80 south of Ashland,...
Former UNK football player dies in car crash
Man in critical condition with life-threatening injuries after being struck by vehicle
One dead, three injured after crash on I-80

Latest News

Train crashes into downed plane in California
An 18-year-old in New Mexico is facing charges after admitting to police she put her newborn in...
18-year-old accused of throwing newborn in dumpster
At least 19 people were killed and 63 injured in a five-alarm fire at a New York City apartment...
Several with grave injuries after NYC fire that killed 19
“It’s even more important to test your smoke alarms now, make sure they’re operating correctly.”
Fire and carbon monoxide risk increase in winter; Here’s how to protect your home