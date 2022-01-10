Fire and carbon monoxide risk increase in winter; Here’s how to protect your home

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - With cold weather during January and February, there’s an additional risk for house fires. Lincoln Fire & Rescue said they respond to the most fires in these months.

LFR said furnaces and chimneys are common fire starters, and should both be inspected at least once a year. Chimney fires can actually burn for an extended time before you even notice the flames have gotten into your home.

Space heaters and candles are used significantly more during the winter. LFR said to make sure neither are within three feet of anything flammable. However, accidents can happen and smoke alarms are what can save lives.

“It’s even more important to test your smoke alarms now, make sure they’re operating correctly,” LFR Captain Jared Fredrickson said. “It’s always important to make sure that your home is as safe as possible because that’s where we spend the majority of our time.”

If you haven’t already, LFR said it’s always a good time to create a safety plan in case of a fire. If you have younger children, practicing that exit plan will help prepare them in case of an emergency.

During the winter months, you’re also more likely to be exposed to carbon monoxide.

Just like smoke alarms, you should have carbon monoxide alarms in your home - one on each floor.

“If you’re running an engine indoors it’s extremely important to keep it ventilated,” Fredrickson said. “If you’re heating up your car or your vehicle in the morning, make sure the garage door is open.”

Appliances like water heaters, furnaces and fireplaces can emit carbon monoxide, and can be impossible to see or smell, making it the silent killer. LFR recommends that carbon monoxide alarms should be replaced every five to seven years and checked once a month.

