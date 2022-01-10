Fundraiser for former UNK football player who died in car crash

KEARNEY , Neb. (KSNB) - Family members have started a fundraising campaign for a former UNK football player who died Sunday in a car crash.

Hinwa Allieu, 24, Omaha, died in a one vehicle crash on Interstate 80 near Ashland in eastern Nebraska.

Family members Monday started a Go Fund Me page for Allieu with a goal of $20,000. The money would be used to send his body back to his native Sierra Leone in west Africa. As of Monday afternoon, the effort had raised over $4,000.

Allieu played football for UNK from 2016-19, recording 160 tackles and 15.5 sacks for the Lopers as a defensive lineman. The three-time All-MIAA selection signed with the Atlanta Falcons as an undrafted free agent in April 2020.

