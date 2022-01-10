Gov. Ricketts focuses on top priorities before term limit

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -By this time next year Nebraska will have a new governor, with Governor Pete Ricketts hitting his term limit. But Ricketts said for now his focus isn’t on the future, it’s on the legislature.

The legislature hasn’t wasted any time introducing bills pertaining to the Gov. Ricketts’ top priorities; a new Nebraska prison, property tax relief, protecting Nebraska’s water sources and spending a $1 billion surplus in America Rescue Plan Act money.

The 107th Legislature’s second session is underway, with this being Governor Pete Ricketts’ last chance to veto or sign legislation. He told 10/11 NOW he has four main goals he wants to accomplish before the session adjourns.

First, to pass legislation allowing the construction of a new prison replacing the Nebraska State Penitentiary.

“It’s over 150 years old,” said Gov. Ricketts. “We saw what happens when we had pipes break it took three days to get water back on for inmates. By replacing and modernizing the facility we can have better safety for inmates, better programming so they can be better prepared, and better safety for corrections workers.”

The legislature is also working with the Criminal Justice Institute on ways to reduce inmate population.

Gov. Ricketts’ second priority isn’t a new one. It’s property tax relief. Ricketts said a bill passed last year allows the state to provide $1.9 billion in property tax relief over the next two years.

“When you file your income tax this year you’ll get a credit for 25% of your school taxes as a refundable tax credit,” said Gov. Ricketts. “Combine that with the credit relief fund and homestead exemption that’s how you get $1.9 billion”

But there’s more work to be done. Last year LB408, a bill controlling how fast property taxes could rise, fell short by four votes.

“We need to come back and get that and make sure dollars actually go into pockets and not to more local government spending,” said Gov. Ricketts.

Third, he wants to preserve Nebraska’s natural water resources, something Speaker Mike Hilgers is also taking on.

“Other than our people, water is our most valuable resource,” said Gov. Ricketts.

Fourth comes the $1 billion surplus in ARPA Pandemic Relief Funding the state has to spend to further the recovery from the pandemic.

“We need to spend responsible and invest in infrastructure and one time projects, not creating ongoing spending liabilities for the state,” said Gov. Ricketts.

Gov. Ricketts said he’s confident the legislature will be able to overcome differences and get this work done during his last session as governor.

10/11 NOW also asked the governor if he knows what’s next for him. He said for now he’s going to focus on being the governor and worry about what will happen next, next year.

Looking at the budget, Gov. Ricketts is expected to reveal another frugal spending plan this year. But now, he’s got an extra $1 billion from the federal government to spend.

Gov. Ricketts said he is okay using this federal pandemic money on one-time expenses like water projects and infrastructure, but said he doesn’t support a big bump in spending of state tax dollars.

The state’s current two-year budget is projected to grow about 1.8% on average annually, totaling out to $9.78 billion by June of 2023. Ricketts maintains he will oppose large spending increases.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.