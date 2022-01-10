Holdrege man sentenced in sex-trafficking case

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - A Holdrege man arrested last summer in a multi-state human-trafficking operation was sentenced Monday in Kearney.

Charles Johnson, 69, was convicted of misdemeanor soliciting prostitution and was sentenced to 16 days time served in jail and 12-months probation.

Johnson was one of three area men arrested in August when investigators with the Kearney Police Department, Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office, and Nebraska State Patrol conducted an undercover human trafficking operation to target and identify individuals soliciting prostitution in the Kearney area.

Court records in Johnson’s case indicated he was arrested in a Kearney hotel room after asking for and paying for sex in front of an undercover officer. The records also indicate that Johnson made reference to specific sex acts during an exchange of text messages.

This was a Multi-State Human trafficking operation led by the Missouri Attorney General’s Office and the Missouri Highway Patrol, where agencies from 12 states participated in “Operation United Front.”

Across the 12-state area, the operation led to 102 arrests and the rescue of 47 victims and sex workers including two minor victims.

James Hahn, 56, Hastings, was sentenced to 61 days in jail and 18 months probation for soliciting prostitution and a separate misdemeanor drug conviction.

Shawn Paitz, 49, Pleasanton, is charged with misdemeanor soliciting prostitution and is scheduled for a bench trial later this month.

