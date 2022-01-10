Kearney man adapts famous Comenius novel

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraskans with a Czech background may especially find a new adaptation of a book by a famous philosopher of interest.

We caught up with the man who did the work. Timothy L. Price says the book is an allegory called “The Labyrinth of the World and the Paradise of the Heart” by John Amos Comenius. “It’s tied to a book that most everyone has heard of, which is called Pilgrim’s Progress,” Price said. “Pilgrim’s Progress is thought to be the second-best selling book in history. It’s never been out of print in 300 years. The Comenius book is believed to have inspired Pilgrim’s Progress.”

Price says he found the Comenius book through an inter-library loan at the University of Nebraska at Kearney. “I read it and was bowled over,” Price said. “I bought a copy, but it was very hard to read. Back then, the idea was born to make a book that is more approachable and more engaging to a wider audience. What I did was I took 3 of the 4 last editions that were translated directly from Czech into English, and I homogenized them. I also added new commissioned art. This is the first time in history this book has been available in hardbound edition, audio book and e-book.”

“The author is John Amos Comenius,” Price said. “He was born in 1592 and died in 1670. He lost his entire family to the plague. How relevant is that today? His country was torn apart by religious and political factions fighting one another. And, he didn’t take it sitting down. I think that’s really the lesson from the book and that is, don’t take life sitting down. We don’t have to give in to the vanity and violence of life. We can be significant in our life, beyond the circumstances that we find ourselves in.”

Price believes the book should have significance for Nebraska readers. “There are many Czechs in the state,” Price said. “This is a chance for them to re-discover their roots. If you go to Czechoslovakia, this author is revered. In fact, he’s revered the world over for his education reform. He became an early advocate of universal education, especially the education of women.”

“The book is on Amazon.com,” Price said. “It’s the only one available for Kindle and audio book as well.”

