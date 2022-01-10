Advertisement

LIVE at 1PM: Nebraska hospital leaders share stories of overwhelming impacts of COVID

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 11:11 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - With COVID case counts rising at a rapid pace over the past few weeks and hospitalizations continuing to remain at high levels, healthcare workers say it’s important the public fully understands the serious nature of our current situation and the impact on Nebraska hospitals.

The Nebraska Hospital Association and three of its members will be sharing new information on how our hospitals are stressed and overwhelmed due to the direct and indirect impacts of COVID-19. They’ll discuss staffing shortages, scarce bed availability and health care worker burnout during a news conference Monday at 1 p.m. CT.

Speakers will include:

Ivan Mitchell, Chief Executive Officer, Great Plains Health – North Platte

Josie Abboud, President and CEO, Methodist and Methodist Women’s Hospital

Todd Consbruck, President & CEO, Avera St. Anthony’s - O’Neill

Jeremy Nordquist, President, Nebraska Hospital Association

You can watch the press conference live in the video player above when it begins and on our app on your Roku, AppleTV or FireTV.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the California...
Bob Saget, beloved TV dad of ‘Full House,’ dead at 65
Scott Frost diagnosed with COVID-19
Allieu, 24, died in a car accident at 3:49 a.m. Sunday on Interstate 80 south of Ashland,...
Former UNK football player dies in car crash
One dead, three injured after crash on I-80
Elderly man in critical condition after being hit while crossing street

Latest News

The teacher reportedly told workers at a drive-through COVID-19 test site she thought her...
Warrant issued for teacher accused of locking son in trunk to avoid COVID
Several states, including California, Ohio and Delaware, have brought in the National Guard to...
COVID cases on the rise in US with many hospitals overwhelmed
LLCHD reports two more deaths from COVID-19
CHI Health doctor
CHI Health requiring frontline workers to double mask or wear N95