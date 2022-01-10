Local restaurant raising money to recover from pandemic struggles

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - FlyDogz has served specialty hot dogs in Lincoln for about five years and like many other local restaurants they are looking for community support as they work to survive during the pandemic.

Marcus Pierson has been in the restaurant industry for almost 23 years. He opened FlyDogz five years ago. He worked hard to build his first restaurant, but the pandemic came and forced him to make some changes.

“Lunch alone was carrying us. Once COVID-19 came, literally we started closing for lunch and we were only open for dinner because that was delivery time,” Pierson said.

Along with changing his operating hours. He faced the difficulty of laying off seventeen employees.

“We definitely took care of all of our employees. I mean we love them. They’re part of the family, so it was one of the hardest times of our life,” Pierson said.

Marcus set up a GoFundMe right before the holidays, hoping to keep the restaurant afloat during the pandemic. He set a $20,000 goal. He’s already received $2,000.

He wants to use the money raised for a drive-thru location or a food truck.

“We’re obviously working towards trying to get our own food truck. That’s kind of the plan right now, trying to get multiple food trucks and take over in a different way than we had planned,” Pierson said.

He is grateful for every donation and said even the small amounts help.

“I just don’t want to give up and throw it away. We made a brand for ourselves,” Pierson said. “We made a respectable name for ourselves so we’re going to keep fighting.”

