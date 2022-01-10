Advertisement

LPD: Man steals cash and keys from downtown bar

Ryan Wiess
Ryan Wiess(Lincoln Police)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 11:45 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police officers arrested a man they say broke into a bar downtown and stole cash, as well as keys to the business.

On Thursday around 11:30 a.m., officers were dispatched to Shotguns Bar, off 14th and P Streets, after the owner discovered the business had been burglarized overnight.

LPD said a manager came to work around 9 a.m. and found 43-year-old Ryan Wiess leaving the bar.

Police said there were no signs of forced entry, but after further inspection they determined an undisclosed amount of money was missing from the business.

According to police, the owner and manager believe an alcohol delivery company may have accidentally left entry keys in the door lock when they delivered alcohol to the bar on Jan. 5.

LPD said video surveillance was analyzed, which showed Wiess inside the bar leaving with a handful of cash.

Later on that same evening, just after 8:15 p.m. on Thursday, the owner of the bar recontacted police saying Wiess was standing in front of the bar.

Officers said they found him in the area and placed him under arrest soon after receiving the call.

LPD said Wiess was wearing the same clothing observed on video surveillance and after searching him, police found most of the stolen money, as well as a key to the front door of the bar.

Wiess was arrested and is facing a burglary charge.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the California...
Bob Saget, beloved TV dad of ‘Full House,’ dead at 65
Scott Frost diagnosed with COVID-19
Allieu, 24, died in a car accident at 3:49 a.m. Sunday on Interstate 80 south of Ashland,...
Former UNK football player dies in car crash
One dead, three injured after crash on I-80
Elderly man in critical condition after being hit while crossing street

Latest News

One person was hospitalized after RV fire behind central Lincoln home.
One hospitalized in RV fire in Lincoln
From his 1963 Ford F-150 pickup truck with his wife and dog by his side, Jeff Fortenberry...
Rep. Fortenberry announces he’s running for re-election
LIVE at 1PM: Nebraska hospital leaders share stories of overwhelming impacts of COVID
LSO File Photo
LSO investigating vehicle break-ins and stolen truck in Waverly