LPD: Man steals cash and keys from downtown bar

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police officers arrested a man they say broke into a bar downtown and stole cash, as well as keys to the business.

On Thursday around 11:30 a.m., officers were dispatched to Shotguns Bar, off 14th and P Streets, after the owner discovered the business had been burglarized overnight.

LPD said a manager came to work around 9 a.m. and found 43-year-old Ryan Wiess leaving the bar.

Police said there were no signs of forced entry, but after further inspection they determined an undisclosed amount of money was missing from the business.

According to police, the owner and manager believe an alcohol delivery company may have accidentally left entry keys in the door lock when they delivered alcohol to the bar on Jan. 5.

LPD said video surveillance was analyzed, which showed Wiess inside the bar leaving with a handful of cash.

Later on that same evening, just after 8:15 p.m. on Thursday, the owner of the bar recontacted police saying Wiess was standing in front of the bar.

Officers said they found him in the area and placed him under arrest soon after receiving the call.

LPD said Wiess was wearing the same clothing observed on video surveillance and after searching him, police found most of the stolen money, as well as a key to the front door of the bar.

Wiess was arrested and is facing a burglary charge.

