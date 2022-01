“I have recently tested positive for COVID-19 and my symptoms are very minor. I am vaccinated and boosted. Currently, I am isolating and working remotely at home while following LPS protocols and LLCHD’s recommendations. As we all know, this virus is very contagious. I’ve exercised caution by masking around others.

It’s so important we all get vaccinated and wear a face covering in public places to do our part and protect others in our community.

I look forward to being back in the office later this week.”