LSO investigating vehicle break-ins and stolen truck in Waverly

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a string of car break-ins from over the weekend in Waverly.

Sheriff Terry Wagner said the incidents happened between Friday night and into Saturday morning.

Sheriff Wagner said around 2:41 a.m. Saturday, a vandal broke the window of a pick up truck owned by Lancaster County and stole high visibility vests, a winter coat, hoodies, gloves and a hard hat.

The truck was parked near N 145th and Bailie Streets in Waverly.

Then around 2:58 a.m., Sheriff Wagner said a woman reported that her husband’s truck was stolen from their driveway.

Sheriff Wagner said the truck was parked a few blocks away near N 149th and Folkstone Streets.

According to LSO the truck was in the driveway with a full tank of gas and the keys inside. It is a 2012 Toyota Tundra with Nebraska license plate: WWI 521.

At some point over the weekend, Sheriff Wagner said a man who lived near N 147th and Castlewood Streets exited his garage and saw a Ford pickup truck in the street with unknown person throwing something in the bed of the truck.

Sheriff Wagner said the man confronted the driver who sped away. According to Sheriff Wagner the man then noticed his truck had been broken into.

LSO said the homeowner then saw a man wearing dark clothing walking through the neighborhood and he confronted the man. Sheriff Wagner said there was a physical fight between the two.

Sheriff Wagner said a short time later, the driver of the pickup returned, got out of the truck and kicked the homeowner in the face. LSO said the homeowner was able to get the license plate number of the truck which came back as stolen.

Sheriff Wagner said a man staying with the homeowner learned that his golf clubs had been stolen from his car which were valued at $1,500.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone who many have had a break-in over the weekend to report it to investigators. Deputies stress that it’s important to lock your cars, bring valuables inside your home and never leave keys in your unlocked car.

Investigators are also looking to obtain doorbell camera footage or surveillance video from the areas. If you know anything about these cases, you can call LSO at (402) 441-6500 or Crime Stoppers at Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

