Nomi Health at Gateway Mall moves to appointment only

Long lines were seen at the NOMI Health COVID-19 testing site at Gateway Mall.
Long lines were seen at the NOMI Health COVID-19 testing site at Gateway Mall.(KOLN)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 5:06 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Nomi Health at Gateway Mall announced on Monday that they will switch to appointment-only COVID tests. Each day, Nomi Health will have 540 slots available at their Gateway Mall site.

According to a Nomi Health spokesperson, this change was meant to help manage lines, reduce wait times and better serve the community. Before the switch, they were doing anywhere from 800 to 1000 a day at that site. The change will likely ease the lines but makes getting a test probably more difficult.

“People should make an appointment as soon as they know they need one,” said the Nomi Health spokesperson. “Depending on the time of day that someone visits Nomi Health’s registration site, it’s possible they won’t be able to get an appointment until one or two days later.”

You can sign up for a COVID-19 Test at the Gateway Mall site here.

