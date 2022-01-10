NReport Podcast: Huskers hook transfer QB and announce special teams coordinator

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Listen to the latest NReport Podcast episode from Jan. 10: Huskers Hook Transfer QB & Announce ST Coordinator

Former Texas QB Casey Thompson chooses Nebraska. Bill Schammert and Kevin Sjuts interview Jeff Barker with CBS Austin about Thompson and what the addition could mean for Nebraska. They also discuss Bill Busch as special teams coordinator.

You can listen below or anywhere you listen to podcasts including Apple, Google, or Spotify - just search “huskers” or “nreport”. If you like what you hear, please subscribe and leave a review.

The NReport Podcast is your weekly look at Nebraska Huskers Athletics from the #1 sports team in Lincoln. You’ll hear weekly analysis, insight, predictions, and exclusive interviews with current and former Husker athletes and staff. Available anywhere you listen to podcasts, just search “nreport or “huskers”.

