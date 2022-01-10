One hospitalized in RV fire in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - One person was taken to the hospital following an RV fire in the backyard of central Lincoln home late Sunday night, according to Lincoln Fire and Rescue.

Fire crews were dispatched to the home near 33rd and T around 10:30 Sunday night.

Once on scene, LFR said heavy fire from a small RV melted siding on the nearby home and damaged powerlines. Firefighters were able to quickly knock down the flames.

One person at the scene was hospitalized, another person was treated at the scene, according to LFR.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

The RV is a total loss.

