Seasonal temperatures for Monday

By Brad Anderson
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 6:45 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - This week is looking relatively quiet with a stretch of mild temperatures. Monday will be sunny and seasonally cool in eastern Nebraska. A warm front will move across Nebraska this afternoon and tonight and that will mean mild temperatures Tuesday through Thursday.

Mainly sunny and cool this Monday with highs in the mid 30s for Lincoln and eastern Nebraska. North wind becoming easterly at 5 to 15 mph.

Coolest temperatures will mainly be in eastern Nebraska.
Coolest temperatures will mainly be in eastern Nebraska.(1011 Weather)

Mainly clear skies tonight and not as cold. Lows in the lower 20s with a south wind 5 to 15 mph.

Not quite as cold Monday night.
Not quite as cold Monday night.(1011 Weather)

Mostly sunny and warmer on Tuesday with afternoon highs reaching the lower 50s in the Lincoln area. It will be a bit breezy by Tuesday afternoon as a southwest wind will develop 10 to 15 with gusts up to 30 mph at times.

Milder Temperatures expected Tuesday.
Milder Temperatures expected Tuesday.(1011 Weather)

Mild temperatures continue Wednesday and Thursday for Lincoln. Cooler on Friday with a small chance for precipitation. Right now the weekend looks dry with seasonal temperatures on Saturday, milder on Sunday.

Mild temperatures for most of the week.
Mild temperatures for most of the week.(1011 Weather)

