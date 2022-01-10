Tuesday Forecast: Break out the winter shorts, unseasonably mild weather for Tuesday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Mild and dry weather is expected for the remainder of the work week with unseasonably mild temperatures expected for most as we head through Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday before temperatures trend back closer to normal by Friday and into the weekend.

With plenty of sunshine to start the week, we’ll continue to see clear to mostly clear skies through Monday evening and Monday night. Sunshine sticks around as we start the day on Tuesday, though we’ll see a few more clouds into Tuesday afternoon and evening as skies eventually will turn partly cloudy. Southwest winds could be a touch breezy into the afternoon with gusts as high as 30 MPH possible at times.

Mainly clear skies are expected to start Tuesday with mostly to partly sunny skies by the afternoon. (KOLN)

Low temperatures tonight and into Tuesday morning should be a bit warmer than the past few nights with lows ranging from the mid teens to the mid 20s across the state.

Look for lows to fall into mid teens to mid 20s on Tuesday morning. (KOLN)

Temperatures take a nice step forward by Tuesday afternoon with highs reaching into the low to mid 50s across the state. Again, southwest winds could be a bit breezy into the afternoon, but should help drive temperatures well into the 50s.

Look for highs to jump into the low to mid 50s for most of 10/11 Country by Tuesday afternoon. (KOLN)

Mostly sunny, mild, and dry weather will continue into Wednesday and Thursday of this week as well with afternoon temperatures both days reaching into the low to mid 50s for most. Thursday could see temperatures reach into the upper 50s to perhaps near 60° for parts of central Nebraska.

Mild weather will continue into Tuesday afternoon. (KOLN)

Temperatures on Thursday will hold in the low to mid 50s for most of the state. (KOLN)

We’ll see some cooler weather with a chance for some light rain and perhaps some light snow as we head into the day on Friday. Temperatures will fall into the low to mid 40s for most, but with blustery winds will feel colder. Look for cloudy skies to go along with the small chance for moisture.

Temperatures will be cooler by Friday afternoon, but still should reach the low to mid 40s. (KOLN)

We’ll start this weekend with some seasonal weather with temperatures falling to the mid 30s. High temperatures will rebound slightly into Sunday highs in the low 40s before falling back to the 30s by Martin Luther King Jr. Day next Monday.

Mild weather is expected for most of this week. (KOLN)

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.