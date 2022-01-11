Advertisement

Arrest made in connection to deadly Highway 77 pedestrian crash

Oscar Cortez mug shot
Oscar Cortez mug shot(KOLN)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 9:13 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln man has been charged with leaving the scene of a deadly accident from October, according to court documents.

The victim was identified as 56-year-old Timothy Beem the day after the crash in the southbound lanes of Highway 77, north of Rosa Parks Way.

Authorities revealed Beem had stopped his vehicle to pick up debris from the road when he was struck and killed at the scene.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Oscar Cortez, 21, was arrested Friday after an investigation by the Lincoln Police Department.

Cortez had been driving on Highway 77 just before 7 a.m. when he struck Beem, according to investigators.

He waited at the scene for no more than ten minutes and then drove to his work place before returning to the scene about an hour later with his supervisor, the affidavit stated.

The vehicle Cortez had been driving was located at his workplace with damage consistent with the collision, investigators wrote in their report.

Cortez remained at the Lancaster County Detention Center on a $20,000 bail.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An LPD officer at one of several damaged stoplights along K Street in downtown Lincoln, Sunday...
Semi hauling excavator hits several traffic lights in downtown Lincoln
An 18-year-old in New Mexico is facing charges after police said she admitted to putting her...
Newborn found 6 hours after being thrown in dumpster, police say
Dr. Steve Joel
LPS Superintendent tests positive for COVID-19
The winning flag, entitled All Roads Lead to Lincoln, was created by Ed Mejia, a local creative...
Winning City of Lincoln flag design announced
Ryan Wiess
LPD: Man steals cash and keys from downtown bar

Latest News

Girl Scout Cookies go on sale in Nebraska on Feb. 11.
Girl Scout Cookies go on sale next month
Body found after fiery crash outside Denton
LSO: Person found dead after fiery crash outside Denton
Human trafficking is spiking across the United States, but also significantly in Lancaster...
Nebraska non-profits work to combat human trafficking in communities
Human trafficking increasing 16 times more since 2018 in Lancaster County