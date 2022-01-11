Arrest made in connection to deadly Highway 77 pedestrian crash

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln man has been charged with leaving the scene of a deadly accident from October, according to court documents.

The victim was identified as 56-year-old Timothy Beem the day after the crash in the southbound lanes of Highway 77, north of Rosa Parks Way.

Authorities revealed Beem had stopped his vehicle to pick up debris from the road when he was struck and killed at the scene.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Oscar Cortez, 21, was arrested Friday after an investigation by the Lincoln Police Department.

Cortez had been driving on Highway 77 just before 7 a.m. when he struck Beem, according to investigators.

He waited at the scene for no more than ten minutes and then drove to his work place before returning to the scene about an hour later with his supervisor, the affidavit stated.

The vehicle Cortez had been driving was located at his workplace with damage consistent with the collision, investigators wrote in their report.

Cortez remained at the Lancaster County Detention Center on a $20,000 bail.

