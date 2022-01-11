Experts share bed bug prevention and management tips after Lincoln ranks #50 on Orkin’s 2022 bed bug list

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -It’s a list no city wants to appear on, but for the first time Lincoln ranks as a top 50 city for bed bugs. Orkin releases the list every year, and the Capital City came at #50 in 2022.

Kait Chapman is an urban entomologist with UNL. She studies residential bugs that are associated with people, like bed bugs. She said the first step to managing bed bugs is prevention. She recommends if you travel and stop at a hotel, to do a quick inspection of your room. Leave any luggage in an area that typically doesn’t attract bugs, like the bathroom, until you are done inspecting. She said to check the sheets, and box springs, and when you get home check all belongings you bring in your house.

“Bed bugs are excellent hitchhikers, they travel on luggage, they can travel on shoes, on clothing and people don’t even realize it yet,” Chapman said.

Chapman and her team created ID cards that list characteristics of a bed bug, so that people can refer to them if they think they see one. Chapman said that Lincoln is a growing city with UNL being a large campus in the area. A lot of large cities are on Orkin’s list, with Omaha at #27.

Click here for more information on how to prevent and manage bed bugs and how UNL’s extension office can help.

