Advertisement

Girl Scout Cookies go on sale next month

It’s officially Girl Scout Cookie season; online ordering now available
Girl Scout Cookies go on sale in Nebraska on Feb. 11.(tcw-wflx)
By Lorena Carmona
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 9:10 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Nebraskans will soon be able to get their fill of Thin Mints, Carmel deLites, Lemonades, Shortbreads and more with the return of the Girl Scout Cookies program.

There’s a new cookie this year: Adventurefuls, crunchy, brownie-inspired cookies with caramel-flavored crème.

Beginning Feb. 11, you can find Girl Scouts selling cookies near you, by visiting GirlScoutsNebraska.org or downloading the Girl Scout Cookie Finder app on your smart phone. In addition to traditional sales, Girl Scouts will offer online and contactless purchase options to keep girls and cookie customers safe.

Booths will open up on Feb. 18. Cookies will be sold through March 20.

This is the largest girl-led entrepreneurial program in the world. Proceeds from every cookie purchase stay in the community to help the girls and fund community service projects.

Copyright 2022 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An LPD officer at one of several damaged stoplights along K Street in downtown Lincoln, Sunday...
Semi hauling excavator hits several traffic lights in downtown Lincoln
An 18-year-old in New Mexico is facing charges after police said she admitted to putting her...
Newborn found 6 hours after being thrown in dumpster, police say
Dr. Steve Joel
LPS Superintendent tests positive for COVID-19
The winning flag, entitled All Roads Lead to Lincoln, was created by Ed Mejia, a local creative...
Winning City of Lincoln flag design announced
Ryan Wiess
LPD: Man steals cash and keys from downtown bar

Latest News

Oscar Cortez mug shot
Arrest made in connection to deadly Highway 77 pedestrian crash
Body found after fiery crash outside Denton
LSO: Person found dead after fiery crash outside Denton
Human trafficking is spiking across the United States, but also significantly in Lancaster...
Nebraska non-profits work to combat human trafficking in communities
Human trafficking increasing 16 times more since 2018 in Lancaster County